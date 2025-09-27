Fayazoddin Mohamad Releases ‘Navigating Healthcare Compliance’ to Simplify Pharmacy Regulations

In a timely and much-needed contribution to the healthcare industry, renowned compliance expert Fayazoddin Mohamad has released his latest book, “Navigating Healthcare Compliance: A Simple Guide for Pharmacy Professionals.” Now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats, this comprehensive guide aims to bridge the critical knowledge gap that exists among pharmacy professionals when it comes to understanding and implementing healthcare regulations in real-world practice.

With over a decade of experience in U.S. healthcare systems—spanning regulatory compliance, insurance coordination, and pharmacy benefit management—Fayazoddin brings a wealth of practical insights to the table. His new book simplifies complex topics such as HIPAA guidelines, CMS audits, FDA and DEA compliance, and EDI transactions, including 835, 837, 270, and 276 formats. Unlike traditional compliance manuals that are often dense and academic, this book presents information in a straightforward, easy-to-understand format tailored specifically for practicing professionals in pharmacies, hospitals, and managed care settings.

At a time when healthcare organizations are increasingly under pressure to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse while also adhering to changing regulatory standards, Navigating Healthcare Compliance offers a practical framework for action. Pharmacy technicians, billing coordinators, clinical pharmacists, and healthcare administrators can benefit from the step-by-step guidance on crucial processes such as formulary management, claim submissions, specialty medication handling, and audit preparedness. The book includes real-life scenarios, summary checklists, and quick-reference guides that empower readers to apply the knowledge immediately in their workplace.

Author Fayazoddin Mohamad, a Master’s degree holder in Healthcare Administration from Wilmington University, has built his career through leadership roles at leading healthcare institutions including Anthem Inc., Rite Drugs LLC, McKesson Specialty Health, and Rx World Pharmacy Supplies LLC. His work has focused on aligning pharmacy operations with national standards, implementing compliance protocols, and training healthcare staff on regulatory best practices. His passion for patient safety and system integrity has now found expression in this book, which he hopes will become a desk companion for pharmacy professionals across the country.

According to Fayazoddin, the motivation for writing the book stemmed from a clear need he observed in the field. “Pharmacy professionals are the unsung heroes of healthcare, but many are left to navigate a highly regulated system without sufficient guidance,” he said. “This book is my way of sharing what I’ve learned, so others can stay compliant, protect patients, and succeed in their roles without feeling overwhelmed.”

Early reviewers of the book, including compliance directors and hospital administrators, have praised its practical tone, clarity, and relevance. One reviewer described it as “a game-changer for pharmacy teams who want to understand compliance without going to law school.”

“Navigating Healthcare Compliance: A Simple Guide for Pharmacy Professionals” is now live on Amazon and is expected to become an essential read for those working in community pharmacies, mail-order operations, clinical settings, and healthcare startups alike.