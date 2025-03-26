A Nutritious Twist to Ramadan Delicacies with Millets

This Ramadan, traditional flavours meet wholesome innovation with millet-infused delicacies. From hearty Bajra Chicken Curry to indulgent Kodo Chocolate Firnee, experience a perfect balance of nourishment and festivity.

As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds, it brings with it a spirit of reflection, togetherness, and of course, indulgence in delightful culinary experiences. This year, Chef Varun Inamdar adds a nutritious twist to traditional Ramadan fare from the Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook. From the hearty Bajra Chicken Curry to the luscious Kodo Chocolate Firnee, his innovative creations celebrate the essence of Ramadan—nourishment, comfort, and sharing. By blending the wholesomeness of millets with rich, festive flavours, these dishes offer a mindful yet indulgent experience, perfect for suhoor and iftar. A delectable journey where tradition meets healthful innovation, curated by Chef Varun Inamdar from the Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook.

Gond Katira Falooda

Ingredients:

For the hand-pressed noodles

5 heaped tbsp corn starch

2 heaped tbsp little millets flour

1 ½ cup water

1 ½ tbsp sugar

For the assembly

3 cups Godrej Jersey milk, chilled

2 tbsp any plant gum of your choice; badam pisin

works best

4 tbsp nannari syrup/ rose syrup

1 tbsp basil seeds, soaked

Instructions:

1. In 1/3rd cup water, soak badam pisin (or plant gumof your choice) and keep aside till the hand-pressed noodles are ready

2. Similarly, and separately, keep basil seeds to bloom in 1/3 cup water

For the hand pressed noodles:

1. Grease a noodle press and set aside

2. Fill a container with water and ice cubes and set aside till we are ready with the mixture

3. In a cooking pan, make a lump-free slurry of water, cornflour, little millets flour and sugar

4. Heat the pan on medium flame and keep stirring continuously till the mixture turns transparent and glossy

5. Immediately transfer into the greased mould and press noodles into the iced water

6. Our falooda sev is ready within minutes

For the assembly:

1. In individual glasses, add our hand-pressed falooda noodles to the bottom of the glass

2. Top with bloomed basil seeds, bloomed badam pisin and the syrup of choice

3. Top with chilled Godrej Jersey milk

4. Serve chilled.

Kodo Chocolate Firnee

Ingredients:

• 100 grams Kodo Millet

• 1 litre Godrej Jersey milk

• 200 grams sugar

• ¼ tbsp cardamom powder

• 1 tbsp chopped nuts

• ¼ cup dark chocolate, couverture, chopped

• Additionally, ¼ cup Godrej Jersey milk to adjust consistency

Instructions:

1. Dry roast the kodo millet and grind into a fine powder

2. Heat Godrej Jersey milk with sugar and the kodo millet powder. Stir well

3. Cook on medium flame until the millet gets well cooked

4. Add the remaining milk and chocolate. Stir in chopped nuts and cardamom powder

5. Serve chilled topped with more nuts.

Paan Custard

Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup bajra flour

• 1/2 cup sugar

• ½ cup coconut cream

• 2 cups Godrej Jersey milk

• 3 tbsp paan syrup OR

• 3 ready-made maghai paan, ground into a paste.

• 1 tbsp agar agar, soaked in ½ cup water.

Instructions:

1. In a heavy bottomed pan, mix all the ingredients thoroughly till lump-free

2. Cook it on low flame till it the mixture thickens and the flour cooks

3. Strain and transfer mixture in moulds or bowls to set

4. Keep refrigerated. Serve Cold.

KODO MILLETS FRUIT CHAAT

Ingredients:

• 1 cup mixed sprouts

• ½ cup kodo millets

• 2 cups Godrej Jersey milk

• ½ cup pineapple, cleaned and diced

• 1 orange, segmented

• ½ cup fresh pomegranate seeds

• ½ cup green grapes

• ½ cup cucumber, peeled and diced

• Dressing:

• 4 tbsp lemon juice

• ½ tsp chaat masala

• ½ tsp pepper powder

• ½ tsp black salt

• ½ tsp salt

• 1 tbsp sugar

• 1 tbsp sesame oil

Instructions:

1. Wash kodo millets twice in running water.

2. Transfer in a pressure cook with Godrej Jersey milk and ½ tsp additional salt.

3. Cook for 6 whistles or till they are tender.

4. The milk would have all been absorbed by now. If not, cook it with an open lid on high flame till it does.

5. In a bowl, transfer the cooked millets and all the other ingredients including the ones for the dressing and toss it Your warm salad is ready to eat.

6. You can also serve this salad chilled.

BAJRA CHICKEN CURRY

Ingredients:

• 1 kg Godrej Real Good chicken, curry cut

• ¼ cup bajra flour

• 1 inch ginger, crushed

• 2 cups water

• 1 tbsp red chilli powder

• ½ tbsp turmeric powder

• 1 tbsp garam masala powder

Instructions:

1. Wash & drain the chicken and add in all the ingredients excluding water.

2. Transfer all to a pot

3. Heat water and add to the marinated chicken.

4. Cook on medium to high flame.

5. While the chicken gets cooked, keep it covered for the natural fat of the chicken to release.

6. Serve with steamed rice.