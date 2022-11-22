Artichokes are beautiful green plant, it is filled with nutrients even though, it has been underdog among the vegetables. In fact, as per the international Fresh Produce Association, artichokes did not even make it to the list of 20 most commonly sold vegetables in US in the year, 2021.

Artiichokes are a great source of fiber, which promotes bowel regularity, and it helps maintain weight, it is full of vitamins as well as antioxidants which support the cardiovascular and immune systems.

Here are the few guidelines to look, while shopping for artichokes

-Choose artichokes that feel heavy when you pick them up: while shopping, if you tend to pick the lighter, then it might bit dried out and not as meaty as they must be.

When you squeeze, the artichoke, the leaves mustsqueakwith this method, you can find whether the artichoke is fresh or not.

The leaves must be closed with just a little separation, it should not flayed wide open. Remember and artichoke is a flower bud, as it ages, the leaves open up. So, an artichoke with wide open leaves might be on the old side.

Frost kissed is a okay: if an artichoke looks like It has been burnt by frost, no worries, in fact these less than beautiful artichokes can taste much better than those, which has not been touched by frost and often command a premium price because of it.