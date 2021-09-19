Bamboo chicken culture spreads to sea shore areas

It is past that Bongu (Bamboo) chicken is available only in agency areas in Khammam, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts. The tribal delicacy, Bongu chicken is ready to eat even at sea shore areas at Kalingapatnam, Sivasagar, Baruva in Gara, Vajrapukotturu and Sompeta mandals in Srikakulam district. Mainly tourists and picnic lovers are attracting for this chicken at these beach areas. Sensing the demand for it some local fishermen went to agency areas of Khammam, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam and trained there in preparation of this bongu chicken from the local tribes.



Bamboo chicken is prepared by marinating raw chicken in some spices, salt and chilli powder. The chicken stuffing into bamboo stalks as different pieces and cooked it on fire wood which was arranged with wood coal. In this process no oil and water added to the chicken, it was cooked by absorbing moisture from the bamboo stalk which is tasty and good for health. The dish served fresh soon after preparation and it is suggestible to consume immediately. Each piece of bamboo stalk can only be used once to prepare the chicken.

Bamboo chicken selling is became a profitable business as cost of per KG raw chicken is Rs 280 and bongu chicken costs is Rs 450. Due to heavy craze from the tourists and picnic lovers for the delicacy, the sellers are seeing profits. It is attracting local fishermen into preparation of this delicacy.

"Demand for this dish will be high on Sundays and holidays as the crowd will be heavy on those days. Nearly Rs10,000 business will be done on those days and picnic times," says M Appa Rao, local fisherman.

"We went to Maredumilli, Araku and Paderu areas two years ago and stayed there for some days and learned entire process. After returning here, we started this business," says A Ramudu, local fisherman.