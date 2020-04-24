Bhagara Bhaingan: A Perfect Hyderabadi Dish For Your Lunch

Bhagara Bhaingan: Who doesn't love eggplants??? Most of them fall for the taste of these purple veggies and when it comes to dishes made out of it, they turn awesome and make the plates empty within a jiffy.

So, today we Hans India have come with Hyderabadi special 'Bhagara Bhaingan' recipe for all our readers… Jot down the recipe and prepare it for all your family members… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 8 brinjals

• 1/4 tsp mustard seeds

• 1/4 tsp fenugreek seeds

• 1/4 tsp nigella seeds

• 8 to 10 curry leaves

• 3 green chillies

• 4 tbsp oil

• salt to taste

For The Coconut and Sesame Paste

• 2 tbsp sesame seeds

• 2 tbsp grated coconut

• 2 tbsp raw peanuts

• 1 tsp chopped ginger

• 1 tsp chopped garlic

• 1/4 cup chopped onions

• 1/4 tsp turmeric powder

• 1 tsp coriander powder

• 1 tsp cumin seeds powder

• 1 tsp chilli powder

• 1 tsp tamarind pulp

• 2 tbsp chopped coriander

Process

• First, you need to make the coconut and sesame paste… Take a pan and dry roast the coconut, sesame seeds, peanuts, ginger, garlic and onions. Saute them for about 3 minutes on a low flame.

• Then goes, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, coriander powder, chilli powder and tamarind pulp. Mix them well and then transfer the concoction to the blender.

• Blend it into a smooth paste and spoon it out and keep it aside.

• Thereafter take hold of the Eggplants and slit them length-wise into 4 but let the ends remain joined.

• Next, heat the oil in the pan and add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds and nigella seeds. Saute them on a medium flame for about 30 seconds.

• Then goes brinjal pieces, curry leaves and green chillies. Saute them carefully for a while and leave it for 3 minutes to make the brinjal pieces softened.

• Then spoon out the brinjal pieces and add coconut and sesame paste to the pan. Saute them for 2 minutes on a medium flame.

• Then goes the cooked brinjal pieces and ½ cup of water. Mix well and add salt as per your need and again stir the curry. Cover with a lid and leave it for 5 minutes.

• That's it! Mix well and serve hot… You can have it with either chapatti or white rice.

The Hyderabadi special 'Bhagara Bhaingan' is ready to hit your tummies…