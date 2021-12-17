Black Forest Cake Recipe: How to make a Black Forest cake

Black Forest Cake simply looks divine, topped with cherries and clouds of whipped cream and covered in a blanket of chocolate shavings. The layers of the cake are not only rich but decadent, full of chocolate glory. Between the layers, you would taste the creamy filling infused with fruit's flavor.

Cooking Time: Around 45 Minutes

Serves: 8 to 12 people

Ingredients

Maida (All Purpose Flour: 2 ¼ cup

Sugar: 2 cups

Unsweetened cocoa powder: ¾ cup

Instant Coffee powder :1 tbsp

Butter: 1 cup

Eggs: 3

Water: 1 cup

Milk 1/3 cup

Baking Powder: 1sp

Baking (cooking) soda: 2 tsp

Vanilla Essence: 1tsp

Salt: a pinch

For Frosting &Topping

Powdered Sugar: ½ cup

Heavy Whipping Cream (Double Cream) : 3 cups

Vanilla Essence: 1 tsp

Maraschino Cherries: 1 Can

Chocolate Bar: 1 (grated/shaved)

Chocolate rice (optional): as needed

For Syrup

Water: ¼ cup

Syrup from cherry can -1/4 cup

Sugar 1/3 cup

For the cake

First step, you must sieve together the dry ingredients, all-purpose flour(Maida), cocoa powder, baking powder, salt and baking soda into a bowl.

Second step, you must melt the butter in the microwave, beat the eggs using the hand blender, until it becomes both creamy as well as frothy.

Third step, mix together all which is wet ingredients (melted butter, milk, water, vanilla essence, instant coffee powder) along with beaten eggs.

The Fourth step, fold in the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients in 2 -3 parts. Combine them using the wooden spoon until you get a smooth batter,

Grease two "9" round cake pans with butter and dust, some cocoa powder on it and keep it ready.

Pour the equal quantities of the prepared cake batter into both pans. Bake it in an oven preheated to about 350 degrees F (180C) for about 30 to 35 minutes. You can also use a single cake pan to bake a big cake and then later you cut it into half.

Check if the cake is baked well by inserting toothpick in the middle of the cake, it should come out clean, if it does, then the cake is done.

Switch off the oven and let the cake cool and only then only apply syrup as well a frosting.

How to make the Syrup?

Pour the cherry syrup and plain water into small saucepan

Second step, add sugar to it and then heat it until everything combines

Finally, you can add the vanilla essence to the syrup and switch off (Traditionally a tbsp of rum or cherry brandy is added to the sugar syrup, this is optional as per your preference).

Cool it and keep it ready.

For the Frosting

Beat the whipping cream along with sugar and vanilla essence until you get a nice fluffy frosting is ready (you can also use store brought frozen whipped cream).

Finally get Ready for Cake Assembling

Cut the top to make it flat before you start applying the frosting

Secondly, cut both the cakes laterally into 2 equal halves. If you are not good at it, you can use cake on top of other.

Take all the 4 cake pieces and pierce it with a fork at a random place. The above step would help the syrup to penetrate into the cake.

Then drizzle few spoonsful of the syrup on each cake piece, so that the cake would observe it. The above step is very significant to make the cake moist and delicious.

Later, you can take a cake stand or you can also take a serving dish and place one piece of cake. Then apply a generous amount of frosting and top it with chopped cherries and some chocolate shavings.

Place the 2nd piece of cake on top and then apply the frosting and toppings. Then you can repeat the same with the 3rd and 4th slices of cake.

Apply the remaining frosting generously on top of the cake on all sides of the assembled cake.

Sprinkle chocolate shavings (Grated chocolate bar) and chocolate rice(or sprinkles) on the top, as well as, around the cake.

Top the cake with cherries, Yummy black forest cake is ready.