Boardroom Bites: Firewater Neo launches quick corporate lunches in Hyderabad

Located in Hyderabad’s Financial District, Firewater Neo Bar and Kitchen presents Boardroom Bites—a thoughtfully designed business lunch menu crafted for working professionals. This premium three-course spread blends speed with sophistication, offering a well-balanced meal in a calm, stylish setting ideal for business meetings or midday breaks.

Boardroom Bites includes a salad, soup, main course, and dessert, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options that emphasize flavor, nutrition, and quality.

Vegetarian diners can begin with refreshing starters like the Italian Caprese Salad, followed by soups such as Sweet Corn or Pumpkin Soup. Main course options range from the indulgent Paneer Tikka Masala and Classic Alfredo Pasta to fusion favorites like Thai Red Curry with Rice and Veg Manchurian Delight. Traditional items such as Veg Biryani and Guttivankaya Pulao offer hearty, regional flair.

For non-vegetarian choices include the bold Tandoori Chicken Salad and warming soups like Miryala Kodi Rasam and Sweet Corn Chicken. The main course lineup features rich selections such as Dum Ka Murgh, Punjabi Fish Curry, and Chicken Fry Piece Pulao. Fusion dishes like Thai Chicken Curry and Shredded Chicken Stir-Fry, alongside regional staples like Andhra Kodi Kura and Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, complete the experience. To complete your meal on a sweet note, desserts include Panacotta, Gulab Jamun, or Fruit Ninja Ice Cream. With Boardroom Bites, Firewater offers corporate diners a well-rounded, delicious escape—perfectly timed for a power lunch.















































