Chicken Reshmi Kebab Recipe

Chicken Reshmi Kabab is made using pieces of Boneless Chicken Breast, marinated in juicy mixture of curd, cream, cashew nuts and spices and then grilled in oven.



It is one of the most popular Indian Kabab dish, served in almost every restaurant, it has got beautiful aroma of flavours and tenderness of chicken are important things, which must be taken care while cooking it.

The marination of this kabab is so juicy and tender that, it really turns into a mouth melting kabab dish.

Chicken Kababs are always considered as a healthy appetizer or starter. You must make a variety of chicken Kababs in your home, such as Hariyali Chicken Kabab, Chicken Sholey Kabab, Chicken Seekh Kabab and many more.

Marination must be done using spices and flavours and the next important aspect is timing of cooking the chicken. For makings Kababs you must use boneless chicken or even chicken on bone.

Chicken is high protein food item, and when it is cooked in Kabab style, then it turns very light in earing and also contains less calories. People who are on weight training programme, must have this kabab meal once a day. It is because after exercising a lot.

Preparation time: 15 minutes Serving size: 6 pieces

Cooking time: 20 minutes Calories per serving: 380

Total time: 35 minutes Fat per serving: 20.9g

Ingredients needed

400 grams of boneless chicken breast

One cup curd (dahi/yogurt)

Two tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

One teaspoon cashew nuts

One teaspoon almonds

One teaspoon lemon juice

Two tablespoon fresh cream

Half teaspoon red chilli powder

Half tea spoon black pepper powder

Two tablespoon fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

One tablespoon oil or butter

Salt to taste.

Rinse the chicken pieces in running water and cut into medium size chunks. Also soak almonds in water for about 20 minutes. Remove the skin from almonds and keep them aside.

Next step, in a big bowl, mix the curd, ginger-garlic paste, cream, salt, lemon juice, chopped coriander and spices very well.

Make the paste of almonds and cashew nuts and then add into it.

Add about half spoon of oil in yoghurt mixture and marinate pieces of chicken in it. Coal al the chicken pieces very well, cover the marination and keep it aside for minimum one hour, by doing so the chicken would get the flavours as well as juices of the ingredients of marination.

You require to preheat the oven at 350F degrees for about 5 minutes and put the wooden skewers in warm water

Thread the chicken pieces into skewers and place in the oven. Lightly brush with some oil

Grill for about 20 to 30 minutes until the chicken tenders and become juicy. When the chicken is done, then you must remove out from the skewers.

Serve hot with coriander chutney and cabbage salad.

This marination of chicken kebab can be kept for overnight in the refrigerator.