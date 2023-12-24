Live
Cocktail Recipes inline with Christmas and New Year
Cocktail Recipes inline with Christmas and New Year
1. Peppermint Candy Xpresso
Ingredients
• 3-4 Candy cane
• 45ml Uluvka Vodka
• 45ml MeukowXpresso
• 15ml Cream
Method
• Insert Candy Canes in Uluvka Vodka and let it infuse for about 2 hours.
• Add Ice to an old fashion glass, add the candy cane infused Uluvka Vodka, MeukowXpresso and top it up with cream.
Garnish
• Rim the glass with cream and crushed candy cane.
2. Chai Meukow
Ingredients
• 45ml Meukow VS
• 20ml Elderflower syrup
• 50ml Apple juice
• 15ml Lemon juice
• 20ml Masala Chai syrup
Method
• Place all the ingredients into the shaker. Shake strongly.
• Pour the mix into a highball glass filled with ice.
Garnish
• Gently put a strip of dried apple and a stick of cinnamon.
3. Holiday Select Spritz
Ingredients
• 60ml Select Aperitivo
• 90ml What the Fox Sparkling wine
• Muddled Fresh Strawberry
• Sprig of Rosemary
• Ice
Method
• Muddle the strawberries in a glass jar and strain the juice. Start by carefully pouring the Muddled Strawberry & Select Aperitivo into your Christmas ornament ball (available in market). You can also add edible glitter if you wish to.
• In a wine glass fill it with ice cubes, pour What the Fox Sparkling Wine into the glass. Add a sprig of fresh rosemary for a festive touch.
• Serve the Christmas ornament in the wine glass. When you’re ready to enjoy, pour the filled ornament mixture into the wine glass.