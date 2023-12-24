  • Menu
Cocktail Recipes inline with Christmas and New Year

1. Peppermint Candy Xpresso


Ingredients

• 3-4 Candy cane

• 45ml Uluvka Vodka

• 45ml MeukowXpresso

• 15ml Cream

Method

• Insert Candy Canes in Uluvka Vodka and let it infuse for about 2 hours.

• Add Ice to an old fashion glass, add the candy cane infused Uluvka Vodka, MeukowXpresso and top it up with cream.

Garnish

• Rim the glass with cream and crushed candy cane.

2. Chai Meukow


Ingredients

• 45ml Meukow VS

• 20ml Elderflower syrup

• 50ml Apple juice

• 15ml Lemon juice

• 20ml Masala Chai syrup

Method

• Place all the ingredients into the shaker. Shake strongly.

• Pour the mix into a highball glass filled with ice.

Garnish

• Gently put a strip of dried apple and a stick of cinnamon.

3. Holiday Select Spritz


Ingredients

• 60ml Select Aperitivo

• 90ml What the Fox Sparkling wine

• Muddled Fresh Strawberry

• Sprig of Rosemary

• Ice

Method

• Muddle the strawberries in a glass jar and strain the juice. Start by carefully pouring the Muddled Strawberry & Select Aperitivo into your Christmas ornament ball (available in market). You can also add edible glitter if you wish to.

• In a wine glass fill it with ice cubes, pour What the Fox Sparkling Wine into the glass. Add a sprig of fresh rosemary for a festive touch.

• Serve the Christmas ornament in the wine glass. When you’re ready to enjoy, pour the filled ornament mixture into the wine glass.

