Pizza lovers far and wide will be making the most of Deep-Dish Pizza Day. This is just the holiday for those admirers of a thick, tasty crust filled with delicious toppings and baked to perfection!

It might be a good idea to start talking about deep dish pizza by taking some time to acknowledge Pizzeria Uno's founder, Ike Sewell, without whom this day wouldn't exist. In fact, without him, the deep-dish pizza wouldn't exist–and that would be a very sad world.

Sewell is credited with creating the spectacular deep-dish pizza in 1943 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. This wonderfully tasty pizza, also known as Chicago-style pizza, is characterised by a superb buttery crust that can be as high as 3 inches tall along the edges, combined with generous amounts of flavoursome sauce, delectable toppings and cheese.

Once the idea for deep dish pizza caught on in Chicago, it was only a short time before it became a trademark of the city–and in doing so it became the exact opposite of its rival pie: thin crust pizza from New York.