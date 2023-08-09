Certainly! Monsoon season calls for comforting and warm foods that are both delicious and soothing. Remember that these recipes can be adjusted according to your taste preferences. Enjoy the monsoon season with these delicious treats! Here are some popular monsoon recipes:



• Pakoras: These savoury fritters are made with a variety of vegetables, such as onions, potatoes, and green peas. They are then coated in a batter made from gram flour and spices and deep-fried until golden brown. Pakoras are a popular snack or appetizer during the monsoon season.

• Samosas: These triangular pastries are filled with a mixture of potatoes, peas, and spices. They are then deep-fried until golden brown. Samosas are a popular street food in India and are often eaten with a chutney or sauce.

• Chole Bhature: This dish consists of a chickpea curry and a fried bread called bhatura. The chickpeas are cooked in a flavourful broth with spices and then topped with onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lemon. The bhatura is a fluffy, leavened bread that is perfect for soaking up the curry.

• Pav Bhaji: This dish is a Mumbai Street food favourite. It consists of a spiced potato and vegetable patty served on a soft bun called pav. The patty is topped with a variety of chutneys and sauces, such as tomato chutney, coriander chutney, and mint chutney.

• Ragda Patties: These patties are made with a mashed potato mixture that is flavoured with spices and then deep-fried. They are then served with a chickpea curry and topped with onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lemon.

• Khichdi: This one-pot dish is made from rice, lentils, and vegetables. It is often served with a side of yogurt or chutney. Khichdi is a popular comfort food in India and is often eaten when someone is sick.

These are just a few of the many delicious monsoon recipes that you can enjoy. So next time it's raining outside, curl up with a bowl of your favourite monsoon dish and enjoy the cozy feeling of being warm and dry inside.