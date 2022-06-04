Hara Bhara Kabab: Best Way to Add Nutrition to Your Diet in Delicious Way

If you are bored of having vegetable cutlet, you can try this kabab, it is filled with nutrition, and it is very easy to prepare. You can have it as snack any time or you can have it as starters.



Ingredients needed to prepare Hara Bhara Kabab are

♦ 3 tsp coriander seeds

♦ 2 tsp cumin seeds

♦ Water

♦ 1 tsp salt

♦ 1 tsp sugar

♦ 50 grams of spinach

♦ 100 grams peas

♦ 1 Green chilli

♦ 2 tsp ginger

♦ 1 cup parsley

♦ 1 cup coriander leaves

♦ 4 potatoes, boiled

♦ 1 tsp chaat masala

♦ 1/4 cup bread crumbs

♦ ¼ cup of corn flower

♦ 1 lemon

♦ imli chutney

♦ 1 tomato chopped

How to prepare it?

First step, you need to roast both cumin seeds and coriander seeds, keep it aside

Next step, you need to add water in the pan, then include salt, sugar, spinach and peas

Saute them well, and drain the hot water and put them in cold water

After that, remove the ingredients from cold water strain it and put it in a blender. And you must also add garlic, green chilli and ginger, and roasted cumin and coriander seeds.

Grind all the above ingredients and make into paste.

Take the boiled potatoes in an bowl, add salt, chaat masala, the paste, bread crumbs and coriander together.

Mix them well and make a paste and also add lemon to it.

Take the above paste, flatten it to round shape and add oil to the pan and fry them.

Fry them until it becomes greenish brown. Serve it hot with garnishing of chaat masala, imli chutney and chopped tomatoes.

To enhance its taste much more, you can also add cashew while grinding the paste.