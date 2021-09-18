How to Make Cheese Balls at Home?

Cheese balls , are known to be a great party starter, especially children love it most. It is a very easy recipe to make it home and this recipe you can try this weekend and surprise your family members.



Ingredients you would be requiring

• One cup cheese, grated

• Two eggs

• One fourth cup maida

• One teaspoon salt

• One fourth teaspoon chilli powder

• Half spoon baking powder

• Oil for frying

How to make the cheese Balls?

You must mix all the ingredients except the oil and then beat to a fluffy batter.

Then the next step would be, rest in the mixture in a cool place for nearing to 15 minutes

Heat the oil and deep fry spoonfuls of the batter to a golden color first at a higher then change to medium.