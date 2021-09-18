How to Make Cheese Balls at Home?
Cheese balls , are known to be a great party starter, especially children love it most. It is a very easy recipe to make it home and this recipe you can try this weekend and surprise your family members.
Ingredients you would be requiring
• One cup cheese, grated
• Two eggs
• One fourth cup maida
• One teaspoon salt
• One fourth teaspoon chilli powder
• Half spoon baking powder
• Oil for frying
How to make the cheese Balls?
You must mix all the ingredients except the oil and then beat to a fluffy batter.
Then the next step would be, rest in the mixture in a cool place for nearing to 15 minutes
Heat the oil and deep fry spoonfuls of the batter to a golden color first at a higher then change to medium.