  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style > Food

How to Make Cheese Balls at Home?

Cheese balls , are known to be a great party starter.
x

Cheese balls , are known to be a great party starter.

Highlights

Cheese balls , are known to be a great party starter, especially children love it most. It is a very easy recipe to make it home and this recipe you can try this weekend and surprise your family members.

Cheese balls , are known to be a great party starter, especially children love it most. It is a very easy recipe to make it home and this recipe you can try this weekend and surprise your family members.

Ingredients you would be requiring

• One cup cheese, grated

• Two eggs

• One fourth cup maida

• One teaspoon salt

• One fourth teaspoon chilli powder

• Half spoon baking powder

• Oil for frying

How to make the cheese Balls?

You must mix all the ingredients except the oil and then beat to a fluffy batter.

Then the next step would be, rest in the mixture in a cool place for nearing to 15 minutes

Heat the oil and deep fry spoonfuls of the batter to a golden color first at a higher then change to medium.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X