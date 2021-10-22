How to make Gujiya Recipe?

Gujiyas are sweet dumpling, they are made using Maida or flour and it is filled with a delightful khoya and dry fruit. The above sweet dumpling is very popular in states such as Uttar Pradhesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradhesh.



Gujiyas are fried in ghee and they are dipped in sugary syrup and this one is Indian desert and it is most commonly made during the festive season be it Diwali, Dasera and holi. The crisp outer layer tend to crack in the mouth for the sweet filing to take on your senses. Today, we find there are numerous versions of Gujiya, available in the market, they tend to have different filing such as dry fruit gujiya, mawa gujiya and even we have healthier ones such as baked gujiyas, but nothing matches the timeless classic.

For making the Gujiya, you would be needing these ingredients

For the dough

• 2 cups of maida flour or refined flour

• 1 cup clarified butter

• Water (to mix)

For Filling

• 1 cup Khova

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 tsp green cardamom, powdered

• 1 tbsp almonds, finely chopped

• Ghee ( for deep frying)

For the syrup

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 cup water

To prepare the dough

Rub ¼ cup ghee into flour and then knead into a stiff dough with water

Leave the rest for at least half an hour

Prepare the filling



• Saute the khoya over medium heat till it looks slightly fried

• Take off the heat and when it cools, mix in the sugar, almonds and cardamom

• Shape the filling into oval about 21 cm length and 1 cm thickness

• You should try to make the balls using the dough and roll out into 1 cm or 1/8 in thick rounds

• Take a round and wet the edges using the water and then place a piece of filling over one half

• Then the next step would be, fold the other half over and press the edges together to seal.

• You can either cut off the edge using a fancy cutter or you can make a design by pinching or twisting all along the sealed edges.

• You can make the gujiyas in this way, you can heat ghee in a kadahi, to check if the ghee is hot enough put a piece of dough in it. if it comes up at once, add as many gujiyas as fit in comfortably.

• Turn them over and you can lower the heat to medium. Fry till golden brown on all sides, lift out and leave to drain on absorbent paper.

• Make sugar syrup using water and sugar together, till one thread consistency is achieved.