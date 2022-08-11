How to Use Creatively Cucumber Peels?

One of the adaptable fruit is cucumber, which can either be eaten as whole or use it in salads, sandwiches and even soups. However, we find majority of the people tend to eat after peeling it, discarding the peels. They are unaware of the excellent nutritional value and abundance of antioxidants, minerals and vitamins in these cucumber peels.



Experts tend to advise against discarding it and that peel must always be left while eating cucumbers. However, there are 3 ways to recycle cumber peels.

Green Cucumber Water: This trick would be quite helpful if you wish to witness few quick developments in your countertop plants. Simply one needs to gather fresh cumber peels and place them in a container. It must be filled with water, sealed with a lid and left to soak the peels for five days. Strain the water after 5 days, then discard the peels. Use this magical water to encourage, healthy plant growth because it contains high in potassium and phosphorus, all of which are essential for healthy plant development. Once every three weeks, you can apply this water to the plants and watch the magic happen.

Cucumber Peel Ash: Cucumber peel ash helps plants to flourish like magic. All you require to do is, you must allow the cucumber skins to dry in the sun and once they are totally dry, burn the dried peels with a matchstick. This will aid in ashification of the peels. This cucumber peel ash must to be added to plant's growing medium. As the nutrients are released more quickly, this will aid in the plant's rapid growth.

Cucumber peels: These cucumber peels can be placed right in the plant's soil in order to deter any ants from eating the leaves and harming the plant. Cucumber contains an alkaloid, which works as a natural insect repellant. By avoiding throwing few peels, one can save the plant in this way.