Hyderabad's Culinary Scene Gets a Luxe Upgrade: Firewater Neo Opens Doors to its New Premium Outlet in the Financial District

Firewater Neo Bar and Kitchen, a premium fine-dining restaurant serving signatures from all over the world, is proud to announce the grand opening of its third outlet in Hyderabad with a 150-seater resto bar and a 120 seater Ultimate Multipurpose Hall for Corporate and Social Event. Building on the success of its outlets in HITEC City and Miyapur, Firewater brings a luxe yet contemporary take on global comfort food including favorites from European, Asian, and Indian cuisine, innovative fusion dishes, and timeless Hyderabad flavors, housed within a stunning, nature-inspired space.

"Since our inception in 2013, Firewater has been much more than serving exceptional food—it’s been about crafting experiences that linger in the hearts of our guests," says N Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Managing Director, Firewater Neo Bar and Kitchen.

"After a decade of being showered with immense love by the City of Pearls, Firewater is proud to take its next leap, introducing a refined and luxurious fine-dining experience that Hyderabad deserves. With the launch of our newest outlet, we’re elevating this vision to new heights. The space reflects our dedication to culinary innovation, featuring a menu that celebrates global flavors while staying true to our authentic roots. At the same time, we’ve designed an ambiance with fantastic lake views that is warm, inviting, and inclusive—perfect for everyone to enjoy”, he further adds

A Culinary Love Letter to Global and Local Flavors

Firewater Neo Bar and Kitchen reimagines comfort food with an inspired menu that bridges global cuisine, creative fusion, and Hyderabad’s cherished culinary traditions. From hearty, homestyle dishes of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East to fusion creations like Andhra Chili Chicken Aracini and Chicken Chettinad Quesadilla, every bite tells a story of innovation and passion. Hyderabad favorites, including the iconic Hyderabadi Dum Biryani and Mutton Nalli Paya, are crafted to honor the city’s rich gastronomic legacy. Seasonal, locally sourced ingredients ensure freshness and flavor in every dish, making each meal a celebration of taste and quality.

Crafted Cocktails That Elevate Every Experience

At Firewater Neo Bar and Kitchen, the bar is a canvas where cocktails are crafted as a perfect complement to the culinary journey. Signature drinks like the Beerita and Botanical Bliss balance bold and refreshing flavors, while creative concoctions such as the Pickle Tickle and Smoky Manhattan add intrigue with their innovative profiles. Each cocktail is a testament to the artistry of mixology, blending premium spirits with house-made infusions and fresh ingredients. The menu also celebrates regional inspirations with creations like Pola Adiripola, a tamarind-infused margarita that reflects the essence of Telangana, and Veedu Magaaduraa Bujji, a chai-spiced bourbon blend with hints of lemon and honey. These regionally influenced beverages provide a vibrant connection to local culture, enriching the dining experience.

Nature-Inspired Interiors

The new Firewater Neo Bar and Kitchen blends earthy tones and minimalist design with wood, natural stone accents, and lush greenery define its interiors, creating a warm ambiance. With abundant natural light, panoramic views of the city and lake, and a family-friendly atmosphere, the space offers a perfect balance of serenity and sophistication. It is an ideal retreat for casual outings, intimate gatherings, or leisurely moments.

Not to forget their Ultimate Multipurpose Hall for Corporate and Social Events. This modern and classy venue is designed to cater to the diverse needs of corporate and social events, offering a unique blend of style, sophistication, and functionality. The sleek and contemporary interiors, creating an ideal ambiance for a wide range of events. "Our goal is to provide a versatile and stylish space that meets the evolving needs of our clients," said Mr. Vishnu . Whether it's a high-profile corporate event or an intimate social gathering, they are committed on delivering exceptional service and ensuring that every event is a success.

● Address: Level-12, The District, Myscape Rd, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032

● Timings: 12:30 PM to 11:30 PM

● For Reservations: +91 8977751071

● Price: INR 1800 for two

● Follow Us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firewaterneo?