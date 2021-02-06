Iron Anyone?

Vegetables have a higher iron content mainly because they are rich in Vitamin C, which helps enhance iron absorption. Broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms and Brussels sprouts especially are iron rich. Potatoes contain significant amounts of iron, mostly concentrated on their skins

People often question us about protein and calcium; rarely does anyone ask about iron! Iron too is an extremely vital nutrient for the functioning of our body and a deficiency could result in low energy levels, headache, irritability, dizziness, shortness of breath or anaemia.

The good news is that those on a whole-plant based diet needn't worry about iron. This is because like calcium, iron is a mineral that comes from soil. So, when we eat plants we get the iron that our body requires. However, it is important to bear in mind that acidic foods such as milk, tea and coffee impede the absorption of iron, and can lead to iron deficiencies.

Read on to find out foods rich in iron…

Leafy Greens

Spinach and beet greens are rich in iron.

Vegetables

Vegetables have a higher iron content mainly because they are rich in Vitamin C, which helps enhance iron absorption. Broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms and Brussels sprouts especially are iron rich. Potatoes contain significant amounts of iron, mostly concentrated on their skins.

Legumes

Especially when soaked and sprouted.

Soybeans

Lentils

Nuts & Seeds

Fruits

Surprisingly, some fruits such as prunes, olives and mulberries are rich in iron.

Whole Grains

There is more iron in whole grains than processed grains.

Millets

Especially amaranth and quinoa.

Oats

Quinoa

Cacao Beans

Cast iron

Cooking rotis and chillas in cast iron pans adds in an iron boost. Jaggery which is also made in iron is rich in this mineral.