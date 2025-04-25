Live
Lazeez Affair Brings Modernised North Indian Cuisine to Hyderabad
Highlights
Lazeez Affair, a renowned North Indian dining destination,has made its South India debut in Hyderabad, offering a modern twist on traditional cuisine. Founded by Priyank Sukhija in 1999, the restaurant blends familiar flavors with contemporary presentation.
The Hyderabad menu features iconic dishes like Mutton Shikampuri Kebab, Shaadi Ka Laal Chicken, and Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, crafted with precision andcare. Director Yash Trivedi highlights the goal of providing an immersive dining experience, combining authentic flavors, elegant ambiance, and warm hospitality.
Starting April 26th, 2025, Lazeez Affair invites diners to enjoy an elevated, unforgettable North Indian culinary journey.
