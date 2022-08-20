Learn How to Prepare GopalKala: Add it to the Lord Krishna's special bhog

During the Janmashtmi celebration, the poha is put inside the handi, which is hung in the air and it is broken during the Janmashtmi celebrations.

Gopalkala is a unique recipe from the State of Maharastra, which has been a essential part of the Janmashtami. This recipe is prepared at every household, so that it can be filled in the Dahi handi and also distributed as prasd. The tradition of breaking the Dahi handi happens to be inseparable part of this festival, hence if you wish to make this authentic delicacy and add it to the Lord Krishna's special bhog, you need to follow simple and easy steps and prepare this unique recipe at home without much difficulty.

To prepare Gopalkala Recipe, you would require the following ingredients

-250 grams pressed rice

-coconut scraped half cup

-cucumber finely chopped one medium

-yoghurt half cup

-sugar half teaspoon

-salt to taste

-Ghee one tablespoon

-Cumin seeds one teaspoon

-Green Chillies finely chopped

-Ginger finely chopped half inch piece

Steps to followed

Step 1

Wash the poha under the running water. Keep in a colander so that the excess water drains away. Mix the poha with scraped coconut, finely chopped cucumber, yoghurt, sugar and salt.

Step 2

Then next step would, be, melting the ghee in a small pan, then add the cumin seeds, green chillies and ginger and stir fry for a minute. Then pour the tempering over the poha and mix well and serve.