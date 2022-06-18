Learn to make Garlic Bread, restaurant style without Oven

If you love to have garlic bread restaurant style, we have something special for you, here is the recipe, which you can try at home and the good news is, even if you do not have oven at your home, no worries, you can prepare same like restaurant style.

No wonder garlic bread is one of the best recipes which is adored by one and all, the major reason is, the aroma of freshly baked garlic bread, it is enough to have mere a bite into one or two piece. It is delicious crisp bread, topped with baked cheese and crushed garlic cloves and it would be difficult to resist. Well, it has become so irresistible, you can pair it with pasta or chicken steak or even grilled veggies or just enjoy as it is.

For this recipe, one can use a kadhai, on top of that, we must place a baking tray with prepared garlic bread, then cover it for about 15 to 20 minutes, the outcome would be same as you get in the oven.

How to make the garlic bread?

To make this, you would need

-4 tablespoons of butter

-chopped garlic

-1/4 spoon of salt

-1 tablespoon of oregano

-finely chopped coriander

-any kind of bread and cheese

Mix the butter, garlic, salt, oregano and coriander. Take the bread and spread the butter mix on top of the bread. Then add cheese on top of the bread. On a pan, spread some oil, and bread on the pan. Cook on low flame for about 4 minutes and cover with a big plate. Check the garlic bread after 4 minutes when the cheese melts, add chilli flakes and enjoy.