Learn to Prepare Chicken Potli or Chicken Pouch Recipe

Chicken Potli or Chicken Pouch is a bite size appetizer, this one is perfect snack for parties. Both kids as well as adults love to have them, it looks more like a pouch and is filled with spicy meat filling. And more importantly the dough is given a shape like a pouch or potli. You can have them as chicken wontons by using chilli garlic dip.



This recipe hardly takes around 30 minutes of time to prepare, which includes 10 minutes of preparation time and 20 minutes of cook time.

Ingredients required to prepare Chicken Potli are

-250 grams of Chicken

-one medium size onion

-one medium size Green Chilli

-50 grams of Garlic

-25 grams of Ginger

-Salt (as per the taste)

-1tsp aromatic powder

-3 drops of soya sauce

-1/2 tsp oyster sauce

-200 grams spring onion

-6 pieces filo sheets

How to make Chicken Potli?

-First step, heat the pan with two tsp of oil and saute chopped garlic, onion, ginger and green chilly together.

-After a minute add chicken with all the spices and mix them properly, toss it well.

-Now add all the sauces and cook again for few minutes

-Transfer the mixture into a bowl and allow it to cool. The mixture is ready now.

Now you need to prepare potli

-Now take a filo sheet into your hand and using your thumb as well as index finger, you need to make a circle and place the filling inside the potli and close the sheet using the spring onion and tie carefully.

-Fry them in medium hot oil for about 5 to 6 minutes or till it gets the golden-brown color

-Lastly serve them hot, you can either have bean sauce or sweet chilli sauce