Learn to prepare Eggless Mayonnaise: Transform your boring snack into something exciting

Mayonnaise makes the best salad dressing; it is an excellent sandwich spread and all things good. Mayonnaise has always been a great companion for dinner parties and also for time we are struck with sudden hunger. A dollop of creamy mayonnaise can help transform a boring snack into something very exciting. Before it became very popular as an essential fast-food ingredient, this creamy condiment has been used as a dip and then its popularity slowly spread to France and other nation.



Mayonnaise can be used in numerous ways, due to versatility as well as taste. You can use it in rolls, tacos, sandwiches and hot dogs. It is an all-purpose condiment. The good part is that, while the traditional recipe needs egg yolks, you can also even make mayonnaise without eggs, which are completely vegetarian.

Tips to follow while preparing Mayonnaise.



Ingredients

-Cream, fresh and chilled -one fourth cup

-Extra Virgin Olive oil -three fourth cup

-Dijon Mustard Paste-one fourth tsp

-Lemon Juice -Half Tsp

-Black pepper powder -one fourth Tsp

-salt to taste.

Steps to follow

-Take a dry glass bowl, then whisk cream, mustard paste, lemon juice, black pepper powder and salt.

-add oil drop by drop by ensuring that all the oil gets incorporated in the cream, mix well.

You might use it as a dip, dressing for a salad or as spread for sandwich.

The above recipe, is the perfect of flavors and it would definitely not disappoint you. You must try it.