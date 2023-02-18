Learn to Prepare Mango Mastani

Pune's very own culinary creation, Mango Mastaani is a luscious street drink, which would definitely remind you, that mango is indeed, the true king of the fruit realm.



It is basically a velvety mango milkshake topped with chunks of fresh fruit, crunchy nuts, succulent cherries and whipped cream.

And yes, the drink is named after Mastaani, the beautiful princess of Bundelkhand who stole the mighty Peshwa Bajirao's heart.

How to make mango mastaani

First step, slice a few dry fruits such as pistachios, almonds and cashews. Keep them aside with 4 to 5 glazed and pitted cherries.

Peel, chop three large mangoes and add them to the blender or mixer jar.

Instead of fresh mangoes, one can also use mango puree or pulp. You can take about 3 to 3.5 cups of mango pulp or puree can be used. Later, just add milk accordingly, based on the consistency of the pulp or puree.

You must reserve about 2 to 3 tablespoons chopped mangoes for topping.

Add 2 to 3 tablespoons sugar in the blender jar.

Add one and half cup whole milk

Blend to a smooth, thick milkshake. Taste and if the sugar is less than you can add more. If the mangoes are very sweet, you can completely skip the sugar.

Since both the mangoes and milk were chilled, you need not add ice cubes. You can add few ice cubes too while blending.

Pour this thick milkshake in glasses, till you have enough space at the top for ice cream scoops.

Place one or two vanilla or mango ice cream scoops.

Top with the sliced nuts dry fruits and chopped mangoes. Garnish with the glazed cherries.

Serve mango Mastani immediately with a spoon and a straw.



