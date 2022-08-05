Learn to Prepare Szechwan Thatai using Multi Millet Flour

Thattai is also known as Chekkalu or nippatu. Rice flour is mixed along with varied spices and deep fried to make crispy thattais. Spices could be varied depending upon your choice to get different taste. You can use multi millet flour for this and also you can use home made or store brought Schezwan sauce to get completely different flavor.



Ingredients required

♦ Two cups Multi Millet Flour

♦ 2 Table spoon Butter

♦ 1 Tea spoon Salt

♦ ¼ Tea spoon Asafoetida

♦ 1 Tea spoon chilli Powder

♦ ½ Tea Spoon Turmeric Powder

♦ 2 Table spoon Szechwan Sauce

♦ 1 Tbsp Sesame Seeds

♦ 3 table spoon chopped curry leaves

♦ 2 table spoon soaked and drained chana dal

♦ 2 table spoon Grated coconut

♦ 3 Table spoon Crushed Roasted Peanuts

♦ Oil for Deep Frying

Steps to follow

♠ First step, you need to mix all the ingredients except oil. Make a soft tight dough with water by adding little by little.

♠ Next heat the oil in the pan, then divide the dough into small lemon size balls and flatten them on a greased plastic sheet/parchment paper/banana leaf. Use a flat-bottomed small steel vessel for flattening the dough. This would help in spreading the dough evenly.

♠ Deep fry on the medium heat by flipping sides and once they become crisp remove and then drain the excess oil on a tissue paper.

♠ Store in an air tight container after cooling.

You can prepare your MultiMillet Flour

♠ You can make your Multi Millet Flour by mixing the equal portion of Kodo, some amount of Barnyard, Foxtail and Sorghum (Varagu, Samai, Kudhiraivali, thinai and jowar/cholam) millets mixed and milled. You can also use the store brought multi millet flour to prepare the above recipe.