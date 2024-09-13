Modak recipes for Ganesh fest

Ganesh Festivities are a time for devotion, celebration, and of course, delicious food! To make your festivities even more joyous, make these delicious modak recipes.

PEDA MODAK

Ingredients:

• Soft Khoya – 2 cups

• Sugar, Powdered – ¾ cup

• Cardamom Powder - ¼ tsp

• Cardamom Seeds, Crushed - ¼ tsp

• Pistachios – Few

Method of Preparation:

• Take a microwave oven safe glass bowl, add khoya, powdered sugar, cardamom powder, mix well and cook for 4 minutes in micro mode.

• After the beep, remove the mixture to a plate. Once the mixture has cooled down a little (don’t let the mixture cool completely) start shaping the modaks with hands or use a modak mould.

• Garnish with cardamom seeds and pistachios.

BAKED ORANGE MODAK

Ingredients For Orange Syrup:

• Sugar – 1/4 cup

• Orange Juice - 1/2 cup

Ingredients for Modak:

• Butter – 1/2 cup

• Sugar – 1/2 cup

• Yogurt – 1/2 cup

• Rava – 3/4 cup

• Flour – 1cup

• Milk - 1/2 cup

Method To Prepare the Orange Syrup;

• In a microwave oven safe glass bowl, combine sugar and orange juice. Cook on micro mode for 3 minutes (mix twice in-between). Set aside to cool.

Method To Prepare the Modak:

• Whip butter and sugar using a beater until the mixture thickens. Beat in the yogurt, follow by rava, then flour, and milk.

• Pour the batter in a lightly greased wide glass bowl and bake at 180°C for 16 minutes. Be careful not to over-bake, as this may make it difficult to bind.

• Once the rava base is ready and has cooled, break it up with your fingers. Mix in just enough orange syrup to bind it. Avoid adding too much syrup, as it could make the mixture soggy.

• Shape the modaks either with hands or use a modak mould. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

KAJU/ CASHEW MODAK

Ingredients:

• Cashew Nuts, Roasted - 1½ cup

• Sugar, Powdered –3/4 cup

• Rose Water - 1 tsp

• Cardamom Powder –1/4 tsp

• Water - As Required

Method of Preparation:

• Take a microwave oven safe bowl. Add sugar, cardamom powder, rose water and water, mix well and cook for 3 minutes in micro mode.

• When the sugar melts off completely add the cashew nuts powder into it. Mix well and cook again for 3 minutes.

• After beep, remove, mix well and blend the sugar syrup and powder. The mixture must be smooth. Once the mixture is cool enough to touch (don’t let the mixture cool completely) start shaping the modak, either with hands or use a modak mould. Set to cool.

CHOCOLATE MODAK

Ingredients:

• Milk – 1/2 cup

• Sweetened Condensed Milk – 1/2 cup

• Chocolate Chips – 1/2 cup

• Graham Cracker Crumbs – 1 cup

• Pistachios, Finely Chopped – Few

Method of Preparation:

• In a microwave oven safe bowl, combine milk, condensed milk, and chocolate chips. Cook for 3 minutes in micro mode.

• Add graham cracker crumbs and mix well and cook for 2 minutes.

• Add chopped pistachios, mix well and cook again for 2 minutes.

• Transfer the mixture to a plate and let it cool slightly. Shape the modak either with hands or use a modak mould.

MALAI MODAK

Ingredients:

• Paneer, Grated - 2 cups

• Condensed Milk - ½ cup+ 2 tbsp

Method of Preparation:

• In a microwave oven safe bowl, add paneer and condensed milk. Cook for 5 minutes in micro mode. Stir twice in between.

• Remove the mixture from the oven and let it cool. Shape the modaks either with hands or use a modak mould.

BAKED ORANGE MODAK

Ingredients For Orange Syrup:

• Sugar – 1/4 cup

• Orange Juice - 1/2 cup

Ingredients for Modak:

• Butter – 1/2 cup

• Sugar – 1/2 cup

• Yogurt – 1/2 cup

• Rava – 3/4 cup

• Flour – 1cup

• Milk - 1/2 cup

Method To Prepare the Orange Syrup;

• In a microwave oven safe glass bowl, combine sugar and orange juice. Cook on micro mode for 3 minutes (mix twice in-between). Set aside to cool.

Method To Prepare the Modak:

• Whip butter and sugar using a beater until the mixture thickens. Beat in the yogurt, follow by rava, then flour, and milk.

• Pour the batter in a lightly greased wide glass bowl and bake at 180°C for 16 minutes. Be careful not to over-bake, as this may make it difficult to bind.

• Once the rava base is ready and has cooled, break it up with your fingers. Mix in just enough orange syrup to bind it. Avoid adding too much syrup, as it could make the mixture soggy.

• Shape the modaks either with hands or use a modak mould. Refrigerate until ready to serve.