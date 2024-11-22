Moong Dal Ki Kachori: A delightful crispy treat

Ingredients For Dough

Refined Flour – 2 ½ Cups

Organic India Ghee – 4 Tbsp

Tata Salt – 1 Tsp

Water – ½ Cup

For Filling

Tata SampannMoong dal Split – ½ cup

Water – for Hydr. moong dal

Organic India Ghee – 1Tsp

Tata SampannFennel seeds – 1 tsp

Tata SamapannCumin seeds -1 tsp

Tata SampannHing – 1/4tsp

Tata SampannTurmeric powder – ¼ tsp

TS Kashmiri bright red chilli powder – 1 tsp

Tata SampannCoriander powder -1 tbsp

Tata SampannGaram masala – 1 Tsp

Tata sampann Chat masala – 1 Tbsp

Tata Salt – ½ Tsp

Tata Sampann Fine Besan – ¼ Cup

Tata Sampann Coriander Seeds - ¼ Tsp

Process to make moong dal stuffing for kachori

1. In a bowl soak moong dal for 2 hours. Drain off the water and transfer to a mixer jar, pulse and grind to a coarse paste. keep aside.

2. In a pan heat Organic India ghee. add fennel,cumin, Coriander seeds (Crush it) and pinch hing.Saute on low flame until the spices turn aromatic.

3. Add turmeric, Red Chilli,coriander powder,garam masala, Chat Masala and salt.Saute until the spices turn aromatic.

4. Add besan and roast on low flame until the besan turns aromatic.

5. Add coarsely ground moong dal. Mix and cook for 5 minutes or until the moong dal is well combined. Keep aside to cool completely.

To make kachori

1. In a large bowl take Refined Flour, salt and mix well. Pour hot ghee and mix well. Crumble and mix making sure the flour is moist.

2. Add water and knead to a smooth and soft dough.

3. grease the dough with oil, cover and rest for 30 minutes dough is ready .

To make stuff and fry moong dal ki kachori

1. Make a small ball sized dough and tuck well. Grease with oil and roll gently.

2. Place a small ball sized prepared moong dal stuffing.start to pleat and seal tight. pinch off excess dough. Now roll gently, having a uniform thickness.

3. Heat the Oil, keeping the flame on low. Do not touch until the kachori start to float by itself. takes approximately 3 minutes. Carefully flip over and fry both sides on low flame. Fry until the kachori turns golden brown and crisp.

4. Drain off the kachori over kitchen paper making sure to remove excess oil.

5. Moong Dal Ki Kachori Ready to serve it withImli chutney, sweet curd, Spicy mint Chutney and Sev on top.

- By Chef Ranjith J