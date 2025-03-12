Must-try snacks for Holi





On behalf of American Pistachio Growers, Chef Ashish Bhasin shares the recipe for Pistachio Phyllo Cups.

Ingridients:

Baked phyllo cupsAmerican Pistachio filling200 g Cream cheese

For Filling-

450 g California Pistachios20 ml Rosewater300 g Sugar100 ml Honey7 g Cinnamon powder2 g Clove powder10 ml Lemon juice

For Phyllo Cups-

350 g Phyllo dough sheets150 ml Unsalted butter50 ml Oil

Method:

For Filling-

● Mix pistachio with sugar, rosewater, honey, lemon juice, cinnamon, clove and cook till sugar dissolves.

● Coarsely chop pistachio and mix in the syrup and let it cool and thicken.

For Phyllo Cups-

● Lay 12 phyllo flat sheets and trim them to match the size of baking dish. Divide them in 2 sets of 6 sheet each and keep them between two clean and slightly damp kitchen towels.

● Melt butter and mix little oil.

● Lightly brush the tray with butter mixture

● Arrange two trimmed phyllo sheets & slightly brush with butter mixture. Now gently press the corners and sides of the baking pan.

● Ensure evenly spread the butter without missing any part of the sheet. Repeat the process twice.

● Keep it in refrigerator for an hour.

● Cut the layered phyllo sheet with sharp knife in 2 inch by 2 inch square.

● Put the layered phyllo square on a small bowl and shape them like a cup.

● For baking put it in preheated oven (180 C) directly from refrigerator. Bake uncovered till it turns golden and crisp

Put cream cheese in a phyllo cup and top it with pistachio filling

Important points

● Keep phyllo sheets in between two clean and slightly damp kitchen towels. This will prevent phyllo sheets from getting dry and will keep lenient so they won’t tear or break too much.

● Just gently brush the butter on here and there without covering every inch of the surface.

● Phyllo dough tears easily, but that's ok. You are building up several layers of dough, so a rip or ragged edge here and there will be fine

● Do not try to use frozen phyllo, it will break.

Saffron and Vanilla Pistachios By Chef Grant McPherson



