Live
- Yatra Online CFO Rohan Mittal resigns as stock tanks over 55 pc in a year
- TN's education system produces top thinkers, it doesn’t require any changes: Minister
- Mysuru’s Bibi Fatima: A Kickboxer’s Journey of Determination
- Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Gill Lead ICC ODI Rankings Post Triumph
- Manipur court sends 3 men to police custody for impersonating Jay Shah; making fake calls to BJP MLA
- Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Outlines Telangana’s Roadmap for Growth and Development
- Kota Neelima hits back at KTR over remark on Congress rule in Telangana
- The Future of Remote Work in India: Trends and Security Measures for 2025
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Unveiled: AI, Camera & Power Boost
- Mangaluru-Subrahmanya Passenger Train Extension to Become a Reality by March-End- MP
Must-try snacks for Holi
Holi, the festival of colours, is incomplete without delicious festive treats! This year, renowned chefs Ashish Bhasin, Grant McPherson, and registered dietitian Mackenzie Burgess have brought you three delightful pistachio-based snacks perfect for celebrating Holi.
Holi, the festival of colours, is incomplete without delicious festive treats! This year, renowned chefs Ashish Bhasin, Grant McPherson, and registered dietitian Mackenzie Burgess have brought you three delightful pistachio-based snacks perfect for celebrating Holi. From crispy Pistachio Phyllo Cups to aromatic Saffron and Vanilla Pistachios and the easy, crunchy Air Fryer Honey Roasted Pistachios, these recipes blend tradition with innovation for a truly festive feast.
Pistachio Phyllo Cups By Chef Ashish Bhasin
On behalf of American Pistachio Growers, Chef Ashish Bhasin shares the recipe for Pistachio Phyllo Cups.
Ingridients:
Baked phyllo cupsAmerican Pistachio filling200 g Cream cheese
For Filling-
450 g California Pistachios20 ml Rosewater300 g Sugar100 ml Honey7 g Cinnamon powder2 g Clove powder10 ml Lemon juice
For Phyllo Cups-
350 g Phyllo dough sheets150 ml Unsalted butter50 ml Oil
Method:
For Filling-
● Mix pistachio with sugar, rosewater, honey, lemon juice, cinnamon, clove and cook till sugar dissolves.
● Coarsely chop pistachio and mix in the syrup and let it cool and thicken.
For Phyllo Cups-
● Lay 12 phyllo flat sheets and trim them to match the size of baking dish. Divide them in 2 sets of 6 sheet each and keep them between two clean and slightly damp kitchen towels.
● Melt butter and mix little oil.
● Lightly brush the tray with butter mixture
● Arrange two trimmed phyllo sheets & slightly brush with butter mixture. Now gently press the corners and sides of the baking pan.
● Ensure evenly spread the butter without missing any part of the sheet. Repeat the process twice.
● Keep it in refrigerator for an hour.
● Cut the layered phyllo sheet with sharp knife in 2 inch by 2 inch square.
● Put the layered phyllo square on a small bowl and shape them like a cup.
● For baking put it in preheated oven (180 C) directly from refrigerator. Bake uncovered till it turns golden and crisp
Put cream cheese in a phyllo cup and top it with pistachio filling
Important points
● Keep phyllo sheets in between two clean and slightly damp kitchen towels. This will prevent phyllo sheets from getting dry and will keep lenient so they won’t tear or break too much.
● Just gently brush the butter on here and there without covering every inch of the surface.
● Phyllo dough tears easily, but that's ok. You are building up several layers of dough, so a rip or ragged edge here and there will be fine
● Do not try to use frozen phyllo, it will break.
Saffron and Vanilla Pistachios By Chef Grant McPherson
On behalf of American Pistachio Growers, Chef Grant McPherson shares the recipe for Saffron and Vanilla Pistachios.
Ingredients:
1 pound American pistachios, in-shell
1.5 ounces Spanish saffron steeped in cold water
2 Vanilla beans, scraped
2 tablespoons Canola oil
Sea salt to taste
Method:
● Warm canola oil in a roasting pan or wok on your stove top.
● Add pistachios and lightly toast.
● Add saffron, and with some liquid, and coat the pistachios.
● Add the vanilla bean and stir to incorporate.
● Season with sea salt to taste.
● Remove from heat and serve warm in the vessel of your choice.
Air Fryer Honey Roasted Pistachios By Mackenzie Burgess, RDN
On behalf of American Pistachio Growers, Mackenzie Burgess, RDN shares the recipe for Air Fryer Honey Roasted Pistachios.
Ingredients
1 cup raw pistachios (unsalted, unroasted, and shelled)
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 teaspoons granulated white sugar or monk fruit sweetener
Method:
Prep Time: 10 minutes - Cook Time: 5 minutes - Total Time: 15 minutes
1. In a mixing bowl, combine pistachios, honey, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla extract. Toss until the pistachios are evenly coated.
2. Line the air fryer basket with air fryer-safe parchment paper. Spread the coated pistachios in a single layer on the parchment paper.
3. Air fry at 325°F for 5-6 minutes, stirring halfway through to ensure even roasting. Watch closely to prevent burning.
4. Immediately transfer the hot pistachios to a parchment-lined sheet pan or plate. Use tongs to toss them with the granulated sugar or monk fruit, then press them into a single layer.
5. Place in the refrigerator to cool for about 5 minutes. Once cooled, they’ll have a crystallized coating and can be broken into either large clusters or individual pieces.
6. Store the honey-roasted pistachios in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week.
Notes:
If you don’t have parchment paper, lightly spray the air fryer basket with oil to prevent the pistachios from sticking.
These honey-roasted pistachios make a perfect homemade gift! Package them in small jars or festive bags for a delicious, thoughtful treat to share with friends and family.