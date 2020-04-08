Papad Ki Sabzi: Ranveer Brar's Tasty Curry For Your Lunch

Hi guys… Hope all mommies are busy in 'Lunch' preparations??? Yes… This lockdown period has given us a chance to build up our family bond and spend more time with our kids.

When we stay at home, it is natural that everyone wants to tickle their tummies with varieties of food. But that doesn't mean you gulp down unhealthy and oily ones.

So, we Hans India have come up with famous chef Ranveer Brar's 'Papad Ki Sabzi' which will be a perfect combo for your white rice or roti…

Look into the write-up and jot down the recipe…

Ingredients Needed

• 1 tsp Oil

• 1 tsp Cumin Seeds

• ¼ tsp Hing

• 1 tsp Green Chilli, chopped

• 1 tsp Ginger, chopped

• ½ tsp Turmeric powder

• 2 tsp Red Chili Powder

• 1 tsp Coriander Powder

• 1 Cup Curd, whisked

• Salt, to taste

• 4 Roasted Papad

• 1 tsp Kasoori Methi

• Coriander leaves, chopped

Process

• First, take a wide pan and add oil… Then goes cumin seeds, hing and chilies. After they crackle, add onions and ginger-garlic paste. Saute them until the raw smell goes off.

• Next add turmeric powder, red chili powder and coriander powder. Mix well and saute for 10-15 seconds.

• Now, lower the flame and add curd… Mix it well by adding a cup of water. Thereafter you need to allow the curry to cook for 5 minutes on low flame.

• Then goes salt and break the papad into pieces and add them to the Kadhi curry. Mix gently and try not to break the papad pieces. They need to get mixed with kadhi.

• Finally, goes Kasuri methi… Mix well and spoon out the yummy 'Papad Ki Sabzi'. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

• You can have this delicious curry either with roti or white rice…

Have a look at the recipe doled out by Ranveer Brar…

Thank You Ranveer Brar for sharing yummy recipe… Enjoy your Lunch and stay safe at home!!!