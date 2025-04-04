Plant-based indulgence

Embrace sustainable, nutrient-dense eating with these two delicious recipes that celebrate bold flavors and wholesome ingredients. Our Jackfruit & Mushroom Tacos offer a smoky, BBQ-infused twist on plant-based tacos, while the Millet & Saffron Risotto reimagines a classic comfort dish using hyper-regional foxtail millet. Both recipes are packed with nutrients, easy to prepare, and perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a more sustainable, plant-forward diet.

Jackfruit & Mushroom Tacos (Plant-Based & Sustainable)

Ingredients:

2 cups young jackfruit, shredded

1 cup mushrooms, finely chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp soy sauce

1/2 cup BBQ sauce

Small tortillas

Pickled onions, avocado, and fresh cilantro for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat, add jackfruit and mushrooms, and sauté for 5 minutes.

2. Add smoked paprika, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, and soy sauce, cooking until flavors meld.

3. Stir in BBQ sauce and cook for another 3–5 minutes.

4. Serve in warm tortillas, garnished with pickled onions, avocado, and cilantro.

Millet & Saffron Risotto with Roasted Vegetables (Hyper-Regional & Nutrient-Dense)

Ingredients:

1 cup foxtail millet

3 cups vegetable broth

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup white wine (optional)

1/4 tsp saffron strands, soaked in 2 tbsp warm water

1/2 cup roasted cherry tomatoes and zucchini

1/4 cup grated aged cheese or nutritional yeast (for vegan)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Heat olive oil in a pan, sauté onions and garlic until translucent.

2. Add millet and toast lightly, then deglaze with white wine (if using).

3. Gradually add vegetable broth, stirring continuously until absorbed.

4. Stir in saffron-infused water, cook until millet is tender and creamy.

5. Mix in roasted vegetables and cheese, season with salt and pepper.

6. Serve warm, garnished with fresh herbs.

- By Kazim Mehdi, Director of Food & Beverage, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru