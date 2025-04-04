Live
- Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram shine in Karan Torani’s regal fashion campaign
- NIA raids premises linked to SDPI in Kerala's Malappuram, four in custody
- Authorities Encouraged to Strengthen Enforcement Against Offshore Gambling Sites
- Faria challenges fashion norms
- Ruhani Sharma turns up the heat
- Anasuya stuns in bold new look
- Dhone MLA, wife present silver crowns to deities at Ramachandra temple
- Office retrofitting a Rs 45,000 cr investment opportunity for better rentals in India
- 1.2 crore workdays to be generated in 2025-26
- Chaudeshwari Mata Jyoti festival celebrated with fervour
Plant-based indulgence
Bold flavors with jackfruit, mushrooms & millet
Embrace sustainable, nutrient-dense eating with these two delicious recipes that celebrate bold flavors and wholesome ingredients. Our Jackfruit & Mushroom Tacos offer a smoky, BBQ-infused twist on plant-based tacos, while the Millet & Saffron Risotto reimagines a classic comfort dish using hyper-regional foxtail millet. Both recipes are packed with nutrients, easy to prepare, and perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a more sustainable, plant-forward diet.
Jackfruit & Mushroom Tacos (Plant-Based & Sustainable)
Ingredients:
- 2 cups young jackfruit, shredded
- 1 cup mushrooms, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1/2 cup BBQ sauce
- Small tortillas
- Pickled onions, avocado, and fresh cilantro for garnish
Instructions:
1. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat, add jackfruit and mushrooms, and sauté for 5 minutes.
2. Add smoked paprika, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, and soy sauce, cooking until flavors meld.
3. Stir in BBQ sauce and cook for another 3–5 minutes.
4. Serve in warm tortillas, garnished with pickled onions, avocado, and cilantro.
Millet & Saffron Risotto with Roasted Vegetables (Hyper-Regional & Nutrient-Dense)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup foxtail millet
- 3 cups vegetable broth
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup white wine (optional)
- 1/4 tsp saffron strands, soaked in 2 tbsp warm water
- 1/2 cup roasted cherry tomatoes and zucchini
- 1/4 cup grated aged cheese or nutritional yeast (for vegan)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
1. Heat olive oil in a pan, sauté onions and garlic until translucent.
2. Add millet and toast lightly, then deglaze with white wine (if using).
3. Gradually add vegetable broth, stirring continuously until absorbed.
4. Stir in saffron-infused water, cook until millet is tender and creamy.
5. Mix in roasted vegetables and cheese, season with salt and pepper.
6. Serve warm, garnished with fresh herbs.
- By Kazim Mehdi, Director of Food & Beverage, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru