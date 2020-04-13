Quarantine Recipes: Yummy 'Bhindi Masala Gravy' For Your Lunch

Wanna rule out Monday blues???

Wanna have something yummy that boosts your mood?

And

Wanna have something extremely hot and delicious for your Lunch???

Then definitely the delectable 'Bhindi Masala Gravy' will suit all your needs… This curry will make you have your meal with utmost satisfaction.

So, we Hans India have doled out the recipe of this tasty gravy curry for all our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed For Bhindi Masala Gravy

• 2 ½ cups ladies finger (chopped into single pieces)

• 3 tbsp oil

• 1 bay leaf

• 1 cardamom

• ½ cup finely chopped onions

• 1 tsp chili powder

• 1 tsp coriander powder

• ½ tsp cumin seeds powder

• ¼ tsp turmeric powder

• ¼ tsp garam masala

• ½ tsp sugar

• Salt to taste

• 1 tbsp fresh cream

• ½ tsp kasuri methi

• 2 tbsp chopped coriander

Ingredients Needed For A Smooth Tomato Paste

• 1 cup roughly chopped tomatoes

• ½ tsp ginger

• 2 tbsp chopped garlic

• 1 tbsp chopped green chilli

• ¼ cup curd

• 2 cloves

• 1 cardamom

• 1 small stick of cinnamon

Process

• First, take a large pan and add 1 tbsp of oil. Then goes the chopped ladies fingers and saute them until they turn golden brown. Spoon out them and set it aside. You also need to blend all the tomato paste ingredients into a smooth paste and west it aside.

• Next, add 2 tbsp oil and add bay leaf and cardamom. Saute them for a minute and then goes chopped onions. Saute then until the raw smell goes off.

• Next, goes all the powders, chilli, cumin, coriander, turmeric and garam masala powders. Then add blended tomato paste and mix well. Let this concoction cook on a medium flame for about 4 minutes stirring occasionally.

• Then goes sautéed bhindi pieces and mix well. Add 3/4th cup of water and let the bhindi masala cook for 4 minutes while stirring ocassionally.

• Now goes the fresh cream, kasuri methi and coriander… Mix them well and leave it for 1-2 minutes.

• That's it! Spoon out the yummy Bhindi Gravy Masala and garnish with coriander…

One can have this yummy gravy with either roti, jeera rice or white rice as well…