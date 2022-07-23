Rail Palaram: Telangana Snack or Breakfast

Telangana Rail Palaram recipe, one can enjoy it as a snack or Breakfast. Mostly this recipe is made using rice flour, but for a change, if you love your recipe to be colorful, you can add spinach and beetroot, while mixing the rice flour.

For this recipe, you require very less ingredients, firstly, we need to make small balls with rice flour. In a bowl add one cup of rice flour and then next mix around ¾ cup of hot water, then combine this mixture using the spoon, ensure it becomes a soft dough.

This dough, take into plate and wet your hands and knead it into dough. The dough is prepared, apply oil on your palms make small balls out of the dough. Steam these balls using a steamer or idly cooker. It would take around 10 minutes for steaming. The balls would be cooked well.

Grind Green Chilli Paste, you can take around 7 to 8 green chillies and grind them into a paste, along with the chillies you can also take ½ cup of coriander and ½ teaspoon of salt.

While tempering add about one and half teaspoon of oil in a pan and add about ½ teaspoon mustard seeds, half teaspoon cumin seeds and onions.

Fry the onions until become transparent and add curry leaves and half teaspoon turmeric powder and half teaspoon ginger garlic paste and fry for a couple for minutes.

Add soaked green gram lastly, let it fry for a minute or two. Then add Grinded chili paste and also boiled balls and mix. Let all this cook for some time and Rail Palaram is ready to serve.