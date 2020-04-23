Ranveer Brar's Phodnicha Bhaat: A Tasty Fried Rice With A Tweak
Phodnicha Bhaat: Hi guys… The quarantine days are making us have enough time with family and have fun with them! As the lockdown days are going on, you need to utilize the resources well and cut down the waste.
So, to make a tasty recipe out of leftover rice, famous chef Ranveer Brar has come up with a special Maharashtrian Cuisine recipe 'Phodnicha Bhaat'. This rice can be made in minutes and it will also be tasty with all the awesome masala's being added to it.
Ingredients Needed
• 2 tbsp Oil
• 1 tsp Mustard seeds
• 1 tsp Cumin Seeds
• 1 sprig Curry leaves
• 1 tsp Asafetida
• 1-inch chopped ginger
• 2 sliced Garlic cloves
• 1 large chopped Onion
• 2 chopped Green chilli
• 1 tsp Red chilli powder
• ½ tsp Turmeric powder
• 2 tsp Garam masala
• Salt to taste
• 1 cup Cooked Rice
• 1 tbsp Lemon juice
• For Garnish
• Chopped Fresh Coriander leaves
Process
• Heat oil in a pan and add mustard leaves and curry leaves… Let them splutter. Then goes chopped ginger, garlic and hing.
• Saute them for a while and add chopped onions… Let them turn golden brown and then add green chilli and red chilli powder. Mix well!!!
• Next goes, garam masala, salt, turmeric and mix them well. Now you need to go with the cooked rice and mix well with all the added spices.
• That's it! Squeeze lemon extract and garnish the rice with coriander…
• Wow… The amazing Maharashtrian 'Phodnicha Bhaat' is ready to hit your tummies!!!
Have a look at the video for better understanding…
Make your lunch special with this special Maharashtrian recipe and let your family members taste this tweaked rice!!!