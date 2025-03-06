Regency College Celebrates National Cold Cuts Day with Culinary Flair

Regency College of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management is one of the top demanded colleges in the twin cities of Telangana. 70 students from 6th sem BHMCT displayed a delicious array of cold cuts on the occasion of NATIONAL COLD CUTS DAY on 4th March’25. National Cold Cuts Day is celebrated in the USA to honor the wide variety of cold cuts & considered as food day to enjoy. It is not just another event it's a great testimonial which depicts the boundless potential of the innovative minds of Regents.

he Castle Deli Delights

The 6th semester BHMCT students of Regency College showcased their culinary creativity through a hands-on activity as part of their curriculum with the theme 'The Castle Deli Delights' to celebrate National Cold Cuts Day. The theme replicated the vibrant history, tourist attractions, and diverse cuisine of the United States of America, bringing to life the country's rich culinary traditions.

Regency Radiance Restaurant

The Regency Radiance Restaurant was transformed with elegant décor featuring blue, white, and red—the colors of the USA flag, signifying freedom, unity, and passion. These colors symbolized the budding hoteliers' journey of dedication and hard work, inspiring them to endeavor higher in their hospitality careers.

The exceptional variety of cold cuts reflects the top-notch knowledge in technical expertise to craft a diverse and flavorful selection, here is the list of menu:

Appetizer Smoked Salmon Canape, Smoked & Macerated Tomato Bruschetta Soup Garlic & Oyster Mushroom Pate Soup Pasta Roasted Pumpkin Terrine Tortellini with Garlic butter Sauce Sorbet Mango sorbet Main Course Reconstructed New York Style Pastrami with Yam & Sweet Potato Fries Salad Cesar Salad Fromage Cheese & Wine Trolley Dessert Creole Style Cheese Cake

The cold cut buffet was a visual and flavorful delight, comprising an array of meats, cheeses, and accompaniments representing the diverse regions of the USA. From classic deli slices to regional specialties, every dish was curated with accuracy, creativity, and passion by the students. This event not only enhanced their technical skills but also instilled the importance of teamwork, time management, and presentation skills.

The distinguished panel of dignitaries, including Chef Aamer Jamal (Executive Chef - ITC Kohinoor), Chef Rizwan Abdul Khader (TCA Executive Member & Corporate Chef at Telangana Spice Kitchen),Chef Benjamin (Executive sous Chef – Sheraton , Hyderabad), Chef Satish (Sous Chef - Park Hyatt), and Mr. Awadesh Jha (F&B Director – Novotel Airport), Mr. Avinash Pant (F&B Manager – Park Hyatt) praised the students' efforts and dedication.

Mr. Awadesh Jha expressed, "I was thoroughly impressed with the cold cut buffet. The variety, presentation, and attention to detail were remarkable. The students showcased not only their technical skills but also a true passion for the craft."

The student in charge of the event Mr Srinivas shared his thoughts that, "We were excited to present a vibrant cold cut buffet to celebrate National Cold Cuts Day. The American theme allowed us to explore different culinary traditions and showcase our creativity. This experience taught us the importance of preparedness and teamwork. From classic Deli slices to regional favorites, each dish represented a part of the rich culinary tapestry of the nation. We put in a lot of effort and zeal to ensure that this buffet not only celebrated the diversity of cold cuts but also showcased our dedication to the craft."

Stressing on the event principal of the college Mr. P. Ramesh Kumar Reddy said that "I am delighted with the USA theme that was thoughtfully executed, with a variety of meats, cheeses, and accompaniments which are meticulously showcased the diversity of American cuisine. This event is a true testament to the dedication of the students and their ability to work together as a team. Industry is booming and expecting such talent to be on board ".

Regency is proud to announce that the final years are successfully placed in prestigious properties like Oberoi, Taj groups, Accor groups, JW Mariott, The Park, The Leela, Park Hyatt, Lemon Tree, in and around India. This achievement not only highlighted the quality of the academic programs but also reinforced the College's position as a leader in hospitality education.

The various state-of-the-art kitchens in the college, including specialized facilities for baking, pastry arts, and international cuisines, play a vital role to educate the students. Through rigorous practice in these kitchens, students are well-prepared to face the challenges of the competitive world. The event left a lasting impression on the dignitaries and guests showcasing the exemplary culinary skills of the participants. It encouraged the budding hoteliers to continue pushing the boundaries of their creativity and strive for excellence in their future endeavors.