Revolutionising F&B with passion & paws

Devanshi Tripathi is a self-driven businesswoman renowned for her passion for the food and beverage sector. As the founder of North Star Café and CEO of TripGo Hospitality, she has carved a niche in Bengaluru's F&B scene. Devanshi launched 'Oyster, Bar & Kitchen' in 2019, catering especially to dog owners. Her ventures, including Oyster Villa in Gurgaon, reflect her innovative approach. With over five years of F&B experience and a background in the development sector, Devanshi is dedicated to expanding her businesses and exploring new concepts within the hospitality industry, all while being a devoted pet parent and dog lover.

Devanshi has a professional background of working in the development sector, with various government organizations and startups focused on social impact, primarily Edtech. She has worked with various organizations across the country before finally deciding to set up her own venture.

What was the reason behind your brainchild North Star Cafe?

I was already in the F&B space for over 5 years and wanted to expand and experiment with something new and exciting. The coffee space was booming and I myself being a coffee lover really wanted to set up a cafe as my next venture.

Other than taste, what emotions are you trying to bring about with your cooking?

A premium experience with convenience. Many of the big café chains these days have the same kind of ambiance - grey floors and walls, and wooden furniture; hence I wanted to make a slightly more premium ambiance while keeping it minimalist and comfortable at the same time.

What ingredient do you like to work with most and why?

I am head over heels in love with all kinds of cheese. Their versatility is what makes me like them a lot. Cheese can be added in so many dishes and make them absolutely scrumptious in no time.

What would be your dish if you created one, why?

Lotus Biscoff Croissant: I love how such a yummy breakfast can be made with simple ingredients in a matter of minutes.

Looking back on your culinary journey, is there a specific dish that holds a special place in your memory, and why?

There’s this one dish, a different kind of masala dosa made using my Mom’s secret recipe, that holds a special place in my heart. Growing up, every Sunday morning my family and I would gather around the table for dosas. The crispy, golden dosas, filled with spicy potato masala paired with coconut chutney and sambar were a treat.

Looking back, I have realized that it wasn’t just about the delicious food; it was about the sense of togetherness and the joy of sharing a meal with all family members. To this day, every time I have a masala dosa, it brings back those warm, happy memories.

What role do you see food playing in connecting people and cultures?

Food is like a universal language that brings people from around the world together. It connects us to our culture and roots, and trying food from different cultures is like taking a culinary journey around the world, sometimes even without travelling. Sharing a meal creates bonds and experiences that can last a lifetime.

Food is much more than fuel to our bodies, it’s a way to connect and experience the richness of cultures of places across the world in a whole new way.