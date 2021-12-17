Rich Plum Cake: Anglo Indian Cuisine

Christmas is right around the corner; you can try this cake recipe. Plum cake does not have any plum or fruit, the name simply refers to the variety of prunes as well as raisins, which fills the cake, thus cake taste incredible. A large number of fruits as well as dry fruits enrich the dish. During the time of Christmas season, this cake is served to people who visit the home and also gifted to the loved ones.

Preparation time about an hour

Serves 6

Ingredients Required

300 grams Maida/plain flour

300 grams brown sugar

100 grams white sugar powdered

3 eggs beaten

2 teaspoon vanilla essence

300 grams butter

1 teaspoon nutmeg powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

3 tablespoon date syrup

300 grams dried fruit

50 grams/orange/lemon peel

250 ml rum or Brandy.

First step, you must soak the dried fruit as well as orange/lemon peel In the Rum or brandy for about one month. Just before using it, you must strain and mix in 3 tablespoons of flour to it. Keep it aside.

Second step, cream the butter, sugar as well as brown sugar as well. Add the beaten eggs, date syrup as well as vanilla essence and mix well.

Third step would be to add the orange or lemon peel and dried fruits, nutmeg powder and cinnamon powder and mix it well slowly by adding the flour and fold in well. If the mixture is very thick, you can also add a little milk.

Fourth step, pour into a greased as well as papered baking tin or dish and then bake it in a slow oven for about 40 to 45 minutes, then remove it from the oven when done and set aside to cool.

Fifth step, feed this cake with 2 to 3 tablespoons of rum or brandy every alternate day until just before Christmas, then leave aside to allow the cake to absorb the liquor.