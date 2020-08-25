Saif Ali Khan and Masterchef winner Shipra Khanna star in Britannia Cheese Star Chef show

Bangalore: Life is great, cheese makes it better! This adage sums up the universal love of cheese. Cheese is that special, star ingredient that turns a good dish into a dish extraordinaire. Bringing it into the spotlight this season is the all-new show - Britannia Cheese StarChef, a 12-part YouTube series which transforms Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan into a StarChef as he learns to cook with the best- MasterChef winner Shipra Khanna and Britannia Cheese. The duo cook 12 lip-smacking, delightfully rich cheesy dishes with Britannia Cheese.

The dramatic rise in- home cooking since the outbreak of the pandemic, was the key trend that informed the making of the show. Cooking has become a recreational activity, and whole families are cooking together and enjoying the time spent with one another. And as per consumer surveys, this is a trend that's here to stay. Britannia Cheese picked on this insight and curated recipes which cover a broad spectrum of consumption moments, with the central ingredient being cheese. So be it a quick weekday rustle up of Grilled cheese roll-ups or Pizza pockets, a more elaborate cream cheese choco-chip cookies, or the eternal monsoon favourite, the cheesy vada pav, the Britannia Cheese StarChef is the destination to find a plethora of rich, cheesy recipes all made with a selection of Britannia's cheese products such as Britannia Slices, Cubes, Blocks, Cream Cheese and Roasted Garlic Cheese Spread.

Sharing his perspective on the initiative, Mr. Gunjan Shah, Chief Commercial Officer, Britannia Industries said, "The lockdown propelled many consumers towards in-home consumption and to experiment with cooking food. This led to growth across food categories with cheese being a huge beneficiary of this trend. Britannia prides itself on building superior products and its cheese, made with the goodness of cow's milk, has a distinct yellow colour & a rich cheesy taste which is loved by its loyal consumers. Cheese has been the fastest-growing category in Britannia in the last quarter. As we continue to strengthen our position, our aim is to effectively connect with the consumers' passion for cooking and provide cooking content in turn with today's in-home reality. Britannia Cheese StarChef will not only entertain but also encourage consumers to continue cooking and experimenting at home with the best cheese."

Commenting on the association with Britannia, celebrity chef Shipra Khanna says, "The cheesy affair with Britannia Cheese StarChef makes me believe that in the kitchen a Star can become a Chef and a Chef can become a Star. Shooting online with Saif was fun and unique, especially with Cheese which is one of my favourite ingredients."

Britannia Cheese StarChef is a high decibel 360 digital, campaign across metros. The campaign can be viewed across multiple digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The show has been brought forth in collaboration with India Foods Network and GroupM's Essence and Motion Content Group.