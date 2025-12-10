Seasonal eats & sips: Inside firewater’s limited-edition holiday food menu

Firewater Neo Bar & Kitchen, perched on Level 12 of The District, Financial District, Hyderabad, has rolled out a Limited-Time Festive Holiday Menu that feels like a warm culinary hug for the Christmas and New Year season. Available only through December, this special curation brings together comforting flavours, wintery aromas, and a touch of indulgence—perfect for diners looking to celebrate the holidays with style.

The meal begins with a line-up of starters that instantly set the tone. The Charred Avakaya Broccoli surprises with its smoky tang, while the Tandoori Masala Avocado offers a clever, creamy twist on a classic. The Fried Chicken with Cheese Gratinate is pure comfort, crisp on the outside and irresistibly rich inside—ideal for winter cravings.

Among the mains, the Spice Roasted Lamb stands out for its bold seasoning and tender finish. Seafood lovers will enjoy the Orange Grilled Fish, delicately balanced with citrus, while the Hot Garlic Lobster brings a warm, spicy kick. For a hearty, festive finale, the fragrant Nalli Gosht Biryani delivers everything one expects from a Hyderabadi signature—depth, aroma, and satisfaction.

Desserts lean toward nostalgia. The Christmas Special Pudding with warm brandy-butter sauce tastes like a holiday tradition, and the Ghee Roasted Pheni with Gulab Jamun is indulgence at its finest.

Seasonal cocktails round out the experience—especially the Spiced Cranberry Mule and the cosy Neo’s Winter Sangria. With its scenic views, refined ambience, and festive flavours, Firewater Neo Bar & Kitchen in Hyderabad offers a holiday dining experience that feels both celebratory and comforting.



