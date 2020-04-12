Sunday Brunch: Healthy Bajra Thepla To Make This Weekend Turn Into Nutritious

Ha! It's weekend!!! Generally, many of them wake up late in the mornings making themselves prepared for brunches instead of breakfast and lunch, isn't it?

So, as the lockdown period is turning many of them into couch potatoes, you need to pick the healthy food in order to stay fit and healthy.

So, we Hans India have come up with healthy yet tasty 'Bajra Tepla' recipe to add nutrition filled recipe to your brunches this Sunday… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• Bajra flour – 1 cup

• Whole wheat flour – ½ cup

• Chopped ginger – 1 tsp

• Chopped green chilli – 1

• Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

• Red chilli powder – 1 tsp

• Salt as needed

• Oil – 1 tsp

• Curd – ¼ cup

• Chopped methi leaves – 1 cup

• Water – ¼ cup

Process

• Bajra Tepla is very simple in making… Take a large bowl and add all the listed ingredients. Mix them well by adding water in intervals. Knead into a smooth dough and cover it with a cloth for a few minutes.

• Next, divide the dough into equal parts and then roll them into thin chapati's.

• Heat the pan and place the tepla on it. Rub oil on both sides and let them cook well on both sides.

• That's it! Yummy and healthy 'Bajra Tepla' is ready to hit your tummies…

• Have them with curd or green chutney and make your Sunday start with a bang!!!

So guys, go with these type of healthy and nutritious dishes in this lockdown period and stay fit!!!