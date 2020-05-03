Sunday Special: Tasty And Delicious Paneer Fried Rice

It's Sunday and Funday … All the boring working days are gone!!! So, on this day you all need to have something yummy!!!

What if we go with delicious Chinese 'Fried Rice'???

But many of them won't get that right taste as they Paneer Fried Rice are unaware about the proper recipe…

So, we Hans India have come up with the step-by-step process of making this Sunday special Paneer Fried Rice for all our readers!!!

Look into the write-up and jot down the recipe… Believe us! It is going to be mouthwatering for sure!

Needed

• Oil – 4 tbsp

• Paneer – 200 grams

• Ginger-Garlic paste – 1 tbsp

• Green Chilli – 1 (Chopped)

• Chopped Red, Green And Yellow Capsicum – 1/2 cup

• Carrot – ¼ cup

• Green Beans – ¼ cup

• Red Chilli Sauce – 1 tbsp

• Green Chilli Sauce – 1/2 tbsp

• Soy Sauce – 1 tbsp

• Salt – As needed

• Black Pepper – 1/2 tsp

• Cooked Rice – 2 cups

• Spring Onion – ¼ cup

• Vinegar – 1 tbsp

Process

• Take a pan and add oil to it. Fry paneer cubes until they turn golden brown. Spoon them out and then add the ginger-garlic paste to the same pan and saute them for a while.

• Then goes green chillies… Fry them for a while and then add the three coloured capsicum pieces. Fry them for 2minutes and then goes all the veggies carrots and beans.

• Saute them until they turn soft and then goes red chilli sauce, green chilli sauce and soy sauce. Mix them well and add black pepper and salt.

• Mix them well and then add the cooked rice to the pan. Let the rice get coated well with the mix and then goes fried paneer cubes.

• Add spring onions and saute for 2 minutes and then goes vinegar. Mix well and dish out the yummy fried rice…

Wow… The tasty and yummy Paneer Fried Rice is ready to hit your tummy…