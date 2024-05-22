  • Menu
Telangana: TSRTC to soon get new name and logo

In a latest development, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will now be named as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation

In a latest development, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will now be named as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

The decision to change the name was confirmed by officials, who stated that the new name reflects the corporation's commitment to promoting eco-friendly and sustainable transport solutions.

Along with the name change, it has been announced that the logo of TGSRTC will also be revamped soon. This rebranding of the state transport corporation is aimed at creating a more modern and environmentally conscious image for the organization.

