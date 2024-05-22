Live
- TDP hopes to recapture its former fortress
- YSRCP suspends MRC Reddy for anti-party activities
- YSRCP looks to have an edge in Madanapalle
- Can choronoworking be exactly what working moms are looking for?
- POLYCET admissions process begins tomorrow
- Sebi redefines mcap
- Only officials will face music if rules violated for Jagan, warns TDP
- Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone
- Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps
- Sanskrit inscriptions describe journey of Sage Agastya
Just In
Telangana: TSRTC to soon get new name and logo
Highlights
In a latest development, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will now be named as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation...
In a latest development, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will now be named as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).
The decision to change the name was confirmed by officials, who stated that the new name reflects the corporation's commitment to promoting eco-friendly and sustainable transport solutions.
Along with the name change, it has been announced that the logo of TGSRTC will also be revamped soon. This rebranding of the state transport corporation is aimed at creating a more modern and environmentally conscious image for the organization.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS