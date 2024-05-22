Driver killed and passengers injured after a bus overturns in Nellore

A tragic road accident occurred in the Sunnapu Batti area of Nellore district, leaving the driver killed and passengers injured. The incident took place on the 45th national highway, where a private travel bus lost control and hit the divider. The bus driver, identified as Sheenu, tragically lost his life in the accident.

The sleeper coach bus was en route from Vijayawada to Chennai when the mishap occurred. After hitting the divider, the bus collided with an oncoming lorry heading towards Kavali, causing the bus to overturn. As a result of this collision, ten passengers on board sustained serious injuries.

The police arrived at the scene and rushed the injured passengers to Nellore Government Hospital for medical treatment. The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident to determine the circumstances that led to this devastating outcome.