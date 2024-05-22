  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Four-day-long ‘Utsavam’ from tomorrow

Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Sahita Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavari temple to celebrate its 30th anniversary in Visakhapatnam
x

Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Sahita Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavari temple to celebrate its 30th anniversary in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Sahita Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavari temple is celebrating its 30th anniversary at Madhuranagar in the city from May 23.

Visakhapatnam: Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Sahita Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavari temple is celebrating its 30th anniversary at Madhuranagar in the city from May 23.

Briefing details about the ‘Utsavam’, K Apparao, president of Madhusudan Nagar Seva Sangham, and S Shankara Rao, chairman of the temple mentioned that the annual event will be organised in a grand manner for four days till May 26.

From 7.30 am on Thursday, a number of programmes are lined up on the occasion.

‘Jalabhishekam’, ‘palabhishekam’, mass kumkuma puja, among other events will be held during the utsavam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X