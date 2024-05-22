Four-day-long ‘Utsavam’ from tomorrow

Live
Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Sahita Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavari temple is celebrating its 30th anniversary at Madhuranagar in the city from May 23.
Briefing details about the ‘Utsavam’, K Apparao, president of Madhusudan Nagar Seva Sangham, and S Shankara Rao, chairman of the temple mentioned that the annual event will be organised in a grand manner for four days till May 26.
From 7.30 am on Thursday, a number of programmes are lined up on the occasion.
‘Jalabhishekam’, ‘palabhishekam’, mass kumkuma puja, among other events will be held during the utsavam.
