Four-day-long ‘Utsavam’ from tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Sahita Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavari temple is celebrating its 30th anniversary at Madhuranagar in the city from May 23.

Briefing details about the ‘Utsavam’, K Apparao, president of Madhusudan Nagar Seva Sangham, and S Shankara Rao, chairman of the temple mentioned that the annual event will be organised in a grand manner for four days till May 26.

From 7.30 am on Thursday, a number of programmes are lined up on the occasion.

‘Jalabhishekam’, ‘palabhishekam’, mass kumkuma puja, among other events will be held during the utsavam.