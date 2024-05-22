Vasanthotsavam to begin at Tiruchanoor from today

Tirupati: The Ankurarpanam for annual Vasanthotsavam at Tiruchanoor was held on Tuesday evening. Punyahavachanam, Raksha Bandhanam, Ankurarpanam and Senapati Utsavam were performed as per Pancharatra Agama Vidhi by priests.

Dy EO Govindarajan, Archaka Babu Swamy and others were present. Vasanthotsavam will be held at Friday Gardens from May 22 to 24.