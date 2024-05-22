Live
- YSRCP suspends MRC Reddy for anti-party activities
- YSRCP looks to have an edge in Madanapalle
- Can choronoworking be exactly what working moms are looking for?
- POLYCET admissions process begins tomorrow
- Sebi redefines mcap
- Only officials will face music if rules violated for Jagan, warns TDP
- Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone
- Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps
- Sanskrit inscriptions describe journey of Sage Agastya
- Temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees on last day
Just In
Vasanthotsavam to begin at Tiruchanoor from today
Highlights
The Ankurarpanam for annual Vasanthotsavam at Tiruchanoor was held on Tuesday evening.
Tirupati: The Ankurarpanam for annual Vasanthotsavam at Tiruchanoor was held on Tuesday evening. Punyahavachanam, Raksha Bandhanam, Ankurarpanam and Senapati Utsavam were performed as per Pancharatra Agama Vidhi by priests.
Dy EO Govindarajan, Archaka Babu Swamy and others were present. Vasanthotsavam will be held at Friday Gardens from May 22 to 24.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS