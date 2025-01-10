Thai Chicken Sliders

Easy, flavor-packed and the perfect snack for a house party.

• Add mayonnaise, peanut butter and sweet chilli sauce in a mixing bowl.

• Pan-fry 6 pieces of Blue Tribe’s chicken nuggets in 2 tablespoons of oil.

• Grate some carrots and cabbage. Add a pinch of salt and squeeze in half a lemon to make a slaw.

• Cut the slider buns and a toast lightly

• To assemble, spread some sauce on both sides of your toasted bun, place a piece of lettuce on the base, add the chicken nugget, top it off with some slaw and close with the top of the bun. Your chicken slider will be ready in a jiffy.