Vegetable Pulao: A Yummy Protein-Packed Complete Meal

Wow… It's Friday!!! Only a day left for the weekend time! Although being locked at home, many employees are having a hard time with work pressure.

So, all the mommies and housewives, what if you pamper your husbands and kids with yummy and tasty 'Vegetable Pulao'???

It is very easy to do but you need to carefully follow the process to turn it into a delicious one.

We Hans India are here with the complete process of making 'Vegetable Pulao'… Jot down the process and start making it to turn your Lunch time into a special one!!!

Ingredients Needed

• 1 cup Basmati rice

• 1 tbsp oil/ ghee

• 1 tsp Jeera

• 2 Green Cardamom

• 1 black cardamom

• 1 Cinnamon stick

• 3-4 Peppercorns

• 3-4 Cloves

• 1-2 Bay leaves

• 1 cup sliced onions

• 1 tsp Ginger Garlic paste

• 1-2 Green chilies

• ¼ tsp Turmeric powder

• 1 tbsp Red Chili powder

• 1 tbsp Coriander Powder

• 2 medium sized chopped Tomatoes

• Salt to taste

• ½ cup grated Carrot

• 2 medium sized Potatoes

• ¼ cup Green peas

• 1 cup Soybean nuggets

• Water as required

• 1 tsp Garam Masala

• 1 tsp fresh coriander leaves

• Lemon extract as needed

Process

• You many get confused looking at the long list of ingredients… But the process is easy!!! First, you need to wash and soak the basmati rice.

• Then place the pressure cooker on the stove and add oil or ghee and then goes jeera, cardamom, peppercorns, bay leaves, cinnamon and cloves. Saute for a while and then goes the onions and ginger-garlic paste. Saute until the raw smell goes off and then goes green chilies.

• Now goes the powders… Turmeric, red chili and coriander. Mix them well and then add the tomatoes. Mix well until the tomatoes become tender.

• Now drop in carrots, green peas, potatoes, soybean nuggets then add a pinch of salt and mix well. Add 1 ½ cups of water and bring to boil.

• Thereafter drop-in the basmati rice and mix well. Now goes fresh coriander, lemon extract and garam masala.

• Stir well and then let the rice pressure cook for 1-2 whistles. Let the pressure go off naturally and then remove the lid.

• That's it! The yummy and tasty Vegetable Pulao is ready… Spoon it out and then garnish is lemon, coriander and tomato pieces.

• Serve hot and make your Friday meal a special one!!!

So guys, make your Lunch time a special one with this 'Vegetable Pulao' and also surprise them with the awesome aura…