Games Day was created by the British game production and retail company, Games Workshop, which started out producing more traditional games such as backgammon and later moved on to fantasy universe games, such as Warhammer. This day of carefree whimsical frivolity was created rather abruptly in 1975 when another games convention got canceled, and the gap thereby created needed to be filled.

The very first of these soon to become extremely popular events took place in London on December 20, 1975. In a very short period of time, these events really took the UK's gaming community by storm and brought many people together, which did a great deal to build up the nation's gaming scene. Of course, this style of convention quickly sprung up and became enormously popular in the US as well, and acts as a fantastic showcase both for gamers and their skills and the gaming industry.