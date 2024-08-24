Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated annually to honor the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. The festival is marked with grand festivities and lasts for ten days.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Date

In 2024, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Saturday, September 7, while the immersion of Lord Ganesha's idols, known as Ganesh Visarjan, will take place on Tuesday, September 17. The auspicious time for performing the Ganesh Chaturthi puja is from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm.

History and Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

The origins of Ganesh Chaturthi are rooted in a fascinating legend. It is believed that Goddess Parvati created Lord Ganesha from sandalwood paste and tasked him with guarding her while she bathed. Unaware of this, Lord Shiva, surprised by Ganesha’s presence, was denied entry by the young deity as per Parvati's instructions. Enraged, Lord Shiva severed Ganesha's head, not knowing he was his son.

When Goddess Parvati discovered what had happened, she was devastated and threatened to end the world. To pacify her, Lord Shiva instructed his followers to bring back the head of the first creature they encountered, which happened to be an elephant. Thus, Lord Ganesha was revived with an elephant's head, becoming the revered elephant-headed god.

Ganesh Chaturthi holds great importance in Hindu culture as devotees believe that worshipping Lord Ganesha brings wisdom, success, and prosperity. He is also worshipped before starting any new endeavor to ensure its success.

Celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

The festival is celebrated with great fervor, particularly in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka. Devotees bring home Ganesha idols for varying durations, ranging from one-and-a-half days to ten days. The celebrations include prayers, rituals, fasting, and offering bhog to the deity.

The festival culminates in Ganesh Visarjan, where idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in water amid joyous processions and the chanting of "Ganapati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya," bidding farewell to the beloved deity with a promise to welcome him again next year.