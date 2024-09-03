Live
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 The Power of Chanting Lord Ganesha’s 12 Names
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, especially in Maharashtra and other regions. This festival honours the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is revered for wisdom, good fortune, and prosperity. Observed annually in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, the festival spans ten days, culminating in the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idol.
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 7, 2024. Devotees install the idol of Lord Ganesha in their homes on this day. According to the Panchang, the Chaturthi date of Bhadrapada Shukla starts at 12:09 pm on September 6 and lasts until 2:06 pm on September 7.
Chanting the 12 names of Lord Ganesha on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month is believed to offer miraculous benefits. By worshipping Lord Ganesha and chanting these names, devotees seek to remove troubles and grief from their lives.
The 12 names to recite are:
• Sumukh
• Ekdant
• Kapil
• Gajkarnak
• Lambodar
• Vikat
• Vighna-Nash
• Vinayak
• Dhumraketu
• Ganadhyaksha
• Bhaalchandra
• Gajanan
These names can be chanted in the following mantras:
• OM Sumukhaya Namah
• OM Ekdantaya Namah
• OM Kapilaya Namah
• OM Gajakarnaya Namah
• OM Lambodara Namah
• OM Vikataya Namah
• OM Vighnanashaya Namah
• OM Vinayakaya Namah
• OM Dhumraketaya Namah
• OM Ganadhyakshaya Namah
• OM Bhalchandraya Namah
• OM Gajananaaya Namah
Ganesh Chaturthi is rooted in rich mythology, celebrating the creation of Lord Ganesha by Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu lore, she made Lord Ganesha from sandalwood paste to guard her privacy. Upon Lord Shiva’s return, an argument ensued between him and Ganesha, leading to Shiva separating Ganesha’s head from his body. To appease Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva then implanted an elephant’s head on Ganesha, giving him life once again.