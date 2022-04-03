For many people, geology could be considered an underappreciated science. This may be especially true when it is compared to other sciences such as physics, biology or chemistry.

However, if the human race didn't have geologists, then we wouldn't know how the earth was formed!



Geologists' Day dedicates this time towards thanking them for all the research they do to help further understand how our world works.

Not only that, but this day also seeks to learn about historical geologists that have helped people understand our world better and even possibly inspire some people to become geologists themselves!