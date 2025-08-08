Gifts That Celebrate the Bond: What to Buy Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is more than just a ritual—it's a celebration of the lifelong bond you share with your sibling. Whether your brother is the fashion-forward kind or your sister is a glow-getter, finding a gift that’s equal parts meaningful and stylish can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve done the work for you. This curated Rakhi gifting guide brings together thoughtful, trend-led picks that go beyond the usual suspects. From grooming essentials and wardrobe upgrades to beauty must-haves, these gifts are guaranteed to bring a smile (and maybe even a happy tear).

1. Lumaè Special Rakhi Hamper

For: The Skincare-Obsessed Sibling

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a thoughtfully curated box of skincare and sweetness. Featuring a deep-cleansing face wash, your choice of a de-tan or anti-pigmentation soap, and a nourishing night cream or rose water toner—plus a festive chocolate treat—it’s a gift that shows you care from skin to soul.

Price: Rs. 1,200/-

Link:

2. ENGYNE's Supima Cotton Lycra Digital Flock Print T-Shirt

For: The Brother Who Loves Elevated Basics

Crafted from luxurious Supima cotton, this T-shirt brings a fresh twist to everyday style with its innovative digital flock print. The unique texture adds a modern edge, while the ultra-soft, stretchy fabric ensures all-day comfort. Designed with a classic crew neck and a regular fit, it’s the perfect balance of effortless and elevated—ideal for those who like their casual wear with a touch of something extra.

Price: Rs. 1,499/-

Link:

3. PAC Spotlight Radiance Liquid Highlighter

For: The Sister Who Loves Her Glow-Up Game

Glow like never before with this weightless, high-impact liquid highlighter infused with ultra-fine light-reflecting pearls. It’s long-wearing, crease-proof, and blends beautifully with any base—perfect for achieving that soft, luminous finish or a bold glam glow. Available in Gold and Rose Gold to suit all skin tones.

Price: Rs. 1,095/-

Link-

4. Cantabil's Men's White Casual Medium Checks Half Sleeve Shirt

For: The Easygoing Style Icon

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and style with this half-sleeve shirt, ideal for everyday wear. Made from breathable fabrics and available in regular and slim fits, it’s versatile enough for everything from brunch to weekend getaways. Pair with jeans, chinos, or shorts for a laid-back yet polished look.

Price: Rs. 2,599/-

Link-

5. Earth Rhythm Restore Hydrating Cream Cleanser

For: The Skincare-Loving Sister (or Brother) Who Values Gentle, Effective Care

This rich, cream-based cleanser is a game-changer for anyone with dry, sensitive, or compromised skin. Infused with six essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it gently cleanses without stripping the skin’s natural moisture barrier. The non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formula is lightweight, soothing, and cruelty-free—making it perfect for daily use. Expect hydrated, supple, and visibly brighter skin with every wash.

Price: Rs. 499/-

Link-

6. Esskay Beauty Resources RICA Opuntia Oil for Men- Finishing Balm

For: The Clean-Shaven Brother Who Deserves a Calm, Hydrated Finish

Rica Men’s Finishing Balm is a calming, alcohol-free after-shave treatment formulated to soothe and hydrate the skin. Enriched with Poria fungus extract, Mimosa wax, Sunflower seed oil, and Prickly Pear stem extract, it delivers immediate relief from post-shave redness and irritation. Its light, creamy texture glides on smoothly, nourishing even the most sensitive skin without any greasy residue.Designed for men who seek comfort and care after shaving, this balm helps restore the skin’s natural hydrolipidic layer, enhancing moisture retention and overall resilience. To use, apply a small amount to the dry face and neck after shaving, gently massaging until fully absorbed. Ideal for daily use, it leaves the skin feeling calm, soft, and refreshed.

Price: Rs 2,650